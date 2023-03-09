Home Entertainment Easy and cheap recipe: potato omelette
Easy and cheap recipe: potato omelette

by admin
World Tortilla de Papas Day is celebrated every March 9 in commemoration of the passage to immortality of Saint Joan that occurred in the fifteenth century. On this date, people attended the convent of Cubas de la Sagra where the nun lived.

For lovers of this succulent dish, there is a huge variety of recipes for its preparation. With onions, chorizos, truffle and other gourmet options, they are a true delicacy for the most refined palate. Here, the easiest and cheapest recipe.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium potatoes
  • 1 small onion
  • 4 eggs
  • oil, salt and pepper

Procedure

  • Cut the potatoes into slices and the onion into feathers.
  • Pre-fry the potatoes in a not very hot oil. Once they are soft, add the onion and confit for a few more minutes. The potato does not have to be browned, it simply has to be cooked.
  • Beat and season the eggs. You can add some other seasoning, such as paprika or ground chili.
  • Combine all preparations in a bowl. In a very hot frying pan with oil, place the concoction and mix in the middle for 30 seconds (this is done so that the center of the tortilla is not raw).
  • Leave to cook, without touching, for three minutes per side if you want a baby tortilla, or six minutes if you want it well cooked.
