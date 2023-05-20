Easy coxinha – very easy recipe to make

You will love this easy to make coxinha recipe. It is delicious and the dough is great to work with. And without a doubt, it melts in your mouth.

You need to test.

Super easy pasta to make and a delicious result. Come check out how to make this chicken coxinha.

Easy casserole dough

This is certainly one of the easiest doughs I’ve ever tried. In fact, it can even be used for other savory dishes because of how amazing it is.

It is likely that she is so hot for 2 little secrets that make all the difference:

Use chicken broth. The base of the dough would be water, but if you use chicken broth the result is even better. a touch of curry. Calm down, the flavor is quite delicate in the amount we will use. In fact, you’ll notice that this ingredient enhances the flavor of the chicken, making your pasta even tastier.

Chicken stuffing for coxinha

After making coxinha a few times, I realized that, without a doubt, the filling is as important as the dough. Here, to make it easier, we prepare our stuffing already mixed with catupiry. This way, you will have creaminess, flavor and at the same time, it will make your work easier when stuffing.

Tips for making the perfect casserole

I’m sure you’ll realize how easy this coxinha is to make just by looking at the ingredients, but some tips can help you make your savory without mistakes, such as:

The first thing you need to make is the stuffing, because it needs to be very cold when you assemble your coxinhas;

Also, the stuffing needs to be more dry. For this, my tip is to add a little cornstarch to the mixture;

Let the dough cool down a bit before you start making your savory. But in order not to create a hardened film, cover with a film paper touching the dough;

The smaller your coxinha, the harder it will be to leave it in shape;

Likewise, if you overdo the sauce, it will be more difficult to close.

Check out the recipe for this easy-to-make coxinha

Prep Time:

20 minutes Cook Time:

5 minutes Total Time:

5 minutes Easy to make and delicious, this chicken coxinha is a great appetizer option. Ingredients for dough 1 and 1/2 chicken broth – it can be water too;

1 cup wheat flour;

2 tablespoons of butter;

1 teaspoon of salt;

1 tsp curry powder – optional. For the filling 1 tbsp olive oil;

1/4 cup chopped onion in small cubes – can be grated too;

1 cup of cooked and shredded chicken;

1 spoon of tomato extract;

2 tablespoons of catupiry;

Fresh chives to taste;

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch.

Salt and pepper to taste. Instructions Start by making the stuffing. To do this, start by sautéing the onion in olive oil until it becomes very soft; Then add tomato paste and cornstarch dissolved in a little water. When it gets creamier, take it off the heat, mix the catupiry, the chives and adjust the salt and pepper. Let it cool well; To prepare the pasta, heat the chicken broth with butter, salt and curry in a large pan; When the butter melts, add the flour little by little and mixing constantly so as not to get lumpy, let the dough be very firm and not sticking to the bottom; Then, remove from heat, open on a plate, cover with cling film and let cool slightly; Soon after, make your coxinhas, adding the stuffing and putting it in the format; To coat, dip your snacks in cold water and then in breadcrumbs; Fry in very hot oil until golden brown.

