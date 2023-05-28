Easy homemade burger – juicy and VERY delicious

Without a doubt, this easy-to-make homemade hamburger is delicious and a great option to always have frozen.

Homemade hamburger

I confess that making hamburgers at home has become a real addiction. That’s because it’s simple and the result is usually better than some restaurants out there.

I believe this happens mainly because we manage to add quality seasonings and shape it to our liking.

And I’m sure you’ll love this juicy, smoky version we’ve prepared for you.

What meat to choose to make a hamburger?

I know that we often choose nobler meats with less fat for our daily lives. However, to make a hamburger, you can bet on meats that have a little more fat, and even use acém, a second-rate meat, which we use here to make this mixture.

But be that as it may, feel free to choose whichever cut of meat you prefer.

Tips for making your burger at home

In this recipe you will notice that we use mayonnaise as the base for seasoning the meat. We opted for this homemade version, which will certainly make your burger even tastier. However, you can use the industrialized version too;

Here, mayonnaise comes in adding flavor and fat (since it is usually made with oil and eggs). If you choose a more greasy meat, you can reduce the amount of this ingredient;

No salting the burger while mixing the ingredients ok? The ideal, to ensure succulence, is to leave it for salting only when the meat is being prepared;

Without a doubt, if you can, prepare your hamburger on a grill or barbecue, but if that is not possible, you can use a frying pan, bake it or even prepare it in the air fryer;

We use powdered smoke to bring out a smoky touch. Be very careful with this ingredient, as too much of it can taste too strong. In case you can’t find it, use a good smoked paprika.

Check out this easy homemade burger recipe

Prep Time:

5 minutes Cook Time:

10 minutes Total Time:

15 minutes Juicy, tasty and with a touch of delicious smoke. Come check out how to make this delicious homemade burger. Ingredients 1 kg of ground beef;

1/2 cup mayonnaise;

1 tablespoon smoke powder;

1 tablespoon of onion powder;

1/2 cup brown sugar. Instructions Start by mixing the mayonnaise with the brown sugar, the powdered smoke, and the powdered onion until it forms a very uniform cream; Then add this cream to your meat – we use the chuck; Give your burger the shape you want. We made them a little smaller but taller and weighed them down to 120g; Organize on a board and leave it in the fridge for a few minutes; If you wish, you can freeze it too; Before preparing it, whether on the grill, grill, frying pan, oven or even in the air fryer, sprinkle a little salt and cook as desired – see notes. Notes Meat preparation time will depend on the weight, thickness and method of preparation you choose. If this is the first time you are making a recipe of this type, my suggestion is to start by testing 1 to use as a base for the others.

