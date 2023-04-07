First of all, it’s important for you to know that this easy homemade bonbon recipe is perfect for anyone who has never made anything like that before. So, my tips here will be for people who don’t have much experience with chocolate, like me.

Without a doubt, there are more professional ways to work with chocolate. But if you, like me, want to have fun in the kitchen, come check out this delight.

It looks so beautiful and tasty that you won’t believe how easy it is to make!

How to leave my candy in the format

As I said earlier, the idea here was to make it as easy and homemade as possible. That’s why I didn’t even dare to bathe my stuffing in chocolate.

This is because, in general, to achieve a good result in this type of preparation, it is essential to temper the chocolate, a gradual cooling process that guarantees a compact and homogeneous structure.

For this reason, I used a silicone mold, which makes it easier not only when assembling, but also when unmolding. If you don’t have a specific mold for confectionery, bet on the silicone ice mold.

What chocolate should I use

As I did it in a very homemade way, I prepared my bonbons with chocolate bars that you can find in any market. I chose a semisweet option and a brand that I like the taste of, after all, your bonbon will have the chosen chocolate.

That is, there is no rule, you can choose the option you prefer. However, it is essential to keep an eye out not to buy fractionated chocolate, which contains a strong fat flavor and will certainly not make your bonbon tasty.

caramel filling

It is likely that the only recipe in this article is actually the stuffing. I guarantee you making this creamy caramel will be so worth it, as it will be hard not to fall in love with this creamy and yummy filling.

But, if you prefer, you can follow the tip of molding the chocolate and choosing to fill it with brigadeiro, hazelnut cream and even a nut.

How to store my candy

Where I live, it’s hot most of the year, so even working with chocolate at room temperature is an almost impossible task, especially without the tempering process.

Therefore, my tip is to keep it refrigerated, in case the temperature on the day you are going to make it is high and remove it a few minutes before serving.

How to make easy homemade candy

Prep Time:

20 minutes Additional Time:

3 hours Total Time:

3 hours 20 minutes The easiest way to make a delicious stuffed homemade bonbon with a touch of crunch. Ingredients caramel filling 1/2 cup white sugar;

1/4 cup water;

1 tablespoon of butter;

1/2 can of condensed milk;

3 tablespoons of sour cream. For the chocolate bonbon 300 g of chocolate – we use the bittersweet;

1/4 cup chopped peanuts – optional. Instructions Start with the stuffing because you’ll need to let it cool before using it in the stuffing; To start, in a pan start preparing a syrup (very similar to this one). First you will let your sugar melt and when it starts to get very golden you will add the water; Next, let this mixture turn into a smooth and slightly thicker syrup; Then, add the butter and when it melts, add the condensed milk. Now, stirring constantly, let it thicken until it starts to disgrace from the pan; Remove the pan from the heat, mix the cream of milk and take this cream to cool well; To assemble, melt the chocolate and add the chopped peanuts (optional, but gives the bonbon a delicious texture); Finally, half fill the molds with melted chocolate, add 1 ball of caramel cream (rolled up like a brigadier), complete with the rest of the chocolate and take it to the fridge to firm up; When ready to serve, leave it out of the fridge for a few minutes. But it tastes delicious cold too. Notes Over here, finishing with fleur de sel, because we love the mixture of chocolate, caramel and salt. Here’s the tip to test;

You can exchange peanuts for chestnut, almonds or even cocoa nibs.

