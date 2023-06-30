“Eat a gnocchi from La Cámpora”: Viviana Canosa chicaned Sergio Massa and his false promises

In 2015, Sergio Massa He was a candidate for president for the Renewal Front and one of his promises was to “sweep away the gnocchi from The Campora«. Not only did he not do it, but he ended up allying with them and now the Minister of Economy is the pre-candidate for president of Union for the Fatherland, where Kirchnerism is the majority block. Given this, and taking into account that it is June 29, Viviana Canosa he brought gnocchi to chicanear the official.

The journalist’s editorial for LN+ began by feeding her roommates gnocchi with sauce in a column called: “Gnocchi and pancakes.” After eating and laughing, the communicator shot: “Eat a gnocchi from La Cámpora, commits Maximo. It is called so because we are ruled by gnocchi and pancakes. This is the offer that we have from Unión for the silver”, he affirmed.

«Parilli, butler of the roving frame, said that if the king of extortion were wrong, they will make him notice. Massa is the most treacherous of all, he has impunity, he wants to bring him down to the mayor of Tigre, we saw him with Scioli and all the people he criticized. Massa is someone who doesn’t feel guilty. Carrió defined him as the perfect psychopath,” recalled Viviana Canosa, who also took this definition.

In this context, he recalled that “he was enemy number 1 and he said that he was going to sweep the gnocchi from La Cámpora. You joined the gnocchi from La Cámpora. In the end he didn’t sweep any gnocchi huh. Gnocchi kills pancake. We are in Argentina. The head of the Cámpora gnocchi and the minister scissorhands traveled to China together, “added the television host, who made a strong complaint against him.

Hard complaint against Sergio Massa

On the other hand, Viviana Canosa revealed that the minister “handed over sovereignty to China and they gave him the candidacy. Minister Scissorhands now sucks the stockings of the communist republic. You can’t get more pancake“, shot the journalist. However, this was not all because he also announced that the mayor of Tigre, Julio Zamora, received pressure from him.

«They already threw 4 ministers out of the window to Zamora, they lowered the candidates. A lot of thread, a lot of twine. I don’t quite understand how so many people get off, he is the king of extortion. As Cerruti said in 2014, he buys you or throws you out. He already started with the squeeze“, concluded the communicator who exposed the maneuver of the pre-candidate for president to favor his wife, Malena Galmarini.

