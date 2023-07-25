Eating shellfish and fish could reduce the risk of hearing problems

An investigation by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph, in Canada, came to the conclusion that Frequently eating shellfish and fish can reduce the risk of developing hearing problems up to 20 percent.

As the study suggests, the findings of which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, consuming higher levels of omega-3s — found in fatty fish — may help reduce the chance of experiencing difficulty hearing as people age.

The researchers analyzed data on the hearing status and levels of the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in the blood of more than 100,000 people.

2050: According to the WHO, 25% of the world population will have hearing problems

In doing so, they found that people with the highest amount of DHA in their blood were 16 percent less likely to say they had difficulty hearing, compared to those with the lowest.

They were also 11 percent less likely to say they had difficulty following conversations when there was background noise.

The findings, the specialists noted, add to a growing body of evidence highlighting the importance of omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA in particular. They believe that these acids may help protect the health of cells in the inner ear or alleviate inflammatory responses to loud noises, chemicals, or infections.

Because the body has a limited ability to produce DHA, the amount found in our blood and tissues is highly dependent on the intake of foods or supplements that contain omega-3.

Levels can be increased by regularly consuming seafood such as salmon, mackerel, or sardines, or by taking dietary supplements.

Omega 3: If you eat fish you are protecting your arteries and much more

The fundamental role of DHA in hearing

Previous studies in older adults and in animals also suggest that higher omega-3 levels are inversely related to and may protect against age-related hearing loss.

In this regard, Dr. Michael McBurneywho led the study, explained to The Daily Mail: “Higher levels of DHA have previously been found to be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and death.”

“Our study extends these findings to suggest a role for DHA in maintaining hearing function and helping to reduce the risk of hearing loss related to age,” added the specialist.

In the UK, for example, it is estimated that there are around 11 million people with hearing loss, which can range from mild to profound. This affects one in six adults, making it the second most common disability, with the numbers expected to rise as the population ages in the coming decades.

