People won’t be able to buy the clothing of Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious serial killer in American history, on eBay. According to an eBay spokesperson, the items have long been banned under eBay’s Violent and Violent Offenders Policy. It also means that the removal of these items did not stem from the Netflix limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

It is understood, however, that serial killer-inspired costumes have proliferated on the platform following the release of the series. An eBay spokesperson said such items are prohibited on eBay and are being removed.

Netflix released the series in September, starring “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters. While the show was a huge blow for Netflix, it also faced pushback with calls to “don’t put Jeffrey Dahmer” and instead remember the victims. The show also came under fire because Netflix initially placed Dahmer in the LGBTQ category. More recently, attention has turned to Dahmer’s clothing.

Gymnast Simone Biles wrote in a tweet on Tuesday: “I just wanted to say, put jeffrey dahmer’s outfit back in the closet. We won’t have!!!!!!”

Tony Hughes’ mother, Shirley Hughes, spoke to TMZ about the Halloween costumes in an article published Sunday. She said: “Dahmer is pure devil and (she) doesn’t understand how people who choose to dress like him can sleep at night.”

TMZ also reported that she said “no family would be hurt again if Netflix didn’t air the show…then there would be no Dahmer costumes this year”.

In the same report, TMZ wrote, “Given all the outrage, most major retailers have opted not to sell JD (Jeffrey Dahmer) clothing, but many are flocking to online stores like eBay, where Jeffrey Dahmer’s clothing is being sold. Costume props…including blonde wigs, vintage-inspired tops and even wire-rim glasses.”

Dahmer is understood to have murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He died in prison in 1994.

An eBay search for “Jeffrey Dahmer costume” on Thursday yielded only one result, a pair of glasses similar to those worn by Dahmer. Buzzfeed News reports that the eBay listing also includes an orange jumpsuit and a mask, apparently inspired by Peter’s look on the Netflix series.