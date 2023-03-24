Harangued by Messi, the Monumental thundered with the traditional l”a Scaloneta, la p…”, and tears ran down the face of Lionel Scaloni, who had tried to start a “short” speech, accompanied by his son in the middle of the field.

“Okay, enough, enough…”, he managed to say overwhelmed by emotion and added “The father of the stage is up there, who was able to come see me today and for me it is the greatest gift in the world“, waving to the part of the upper tribune where his father was.

It was one of the highest points of a night that abounded in emotions, and that gave the Argentine National Team that love from the public that will be eternal, and will still shine when seen in the light of history as one of the very few things that united the country at a time when inflation, poverty and difficulties make up a dramatic daily reality.

“I just want to say this, eternal gratitude to this group of players, football belongs to them, without them we could not have emerged as world champions,” added the DT.

“And all those who went through this process, as Leo said, the previous ones, all those who wear this shirt, believe me, because we, the coaching staff, have also experienced it, all those who wear this shirt leave every last drop of sweat”.

“There are times when the result is not given to us, but this time it was given to us and it is incredible…”, he pointed out between applause. “And finally, as Leo said, winning a World Cup is very difficult, seeing everyone so happy is priceless, I’ve said it many times but it’s priceless.

Already trying to speak with a football sense, he would say later that he liked the way the Panamanian team came to play at the Monumental, highlighting that Argentino had to make an effort to overcome them and pointing out that “the game was a good test”.