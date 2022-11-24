Listen to the audio version of the article

“Eclectic!” by necessity and not just by definition. “Eclectic!” to respond to a dynamic and teeming contingency. The Ettore Fico Museum of Turin is starting the finissage of the exhibition in question with two free visits and exceptional guides, on November 25th and December 2nd. At 5 pm on the next Friday, the director Andrea Busto will tell the sui generis group show, which involves the various collections kept in the warehouses of the former factory converted into an art center: the “Luigi Serralunga” legacy, the collection of works by Ettore and Ines Fico, the “Renato Alpegiani” Donation and the collections of MEF awards.

The exhibition itinerary, which winds through the rooms on the ground floor and on the first floor, includes over 140 miscellaneous works that attract each other like magnets by similarity, assonance and opposition, divided into rooms and seven sections, bringing the viewer closer to the plurality of a chaos fruitful.

Chaotic is vital

The 2022 edition of the “Ettore and Ines Fico” Award was awarded, aimed at enhancing the work of young artists through an acquisition, Kate Newby with the work “Close is good” (2022). The New Zealander, originally from Auckland, was chosen during Artissima because she stood out for her creative poetics and research at an international level: the intrinsic oxymoron of glass fibres, with its brittle hardness, recalls the “crystallisation” defined by Stendhal, i.e. the attempt applied to a loved one to keep it in a rigid, fixed form, unable to fade away. The award-winning installation pushes the viewer to estrange himself from the context of belonging to question the very meaning of existence, exploring the details of a common everyday life, enhanced by means of minimal compositions – made of pebbles, nails and ropes – and matching geometries immediate. One after the other, it will then be possible to observe the works of the winners of the thirteen years of recognition, including “Un bout de toi, Salomon n. 4” (2021) by the artist Mimosa Echard, new winner of the “Marcel Duchamp” 2022 prize, and currently also exhibited at the Center Pompidou in Paris with “Escape more” (2022).

Human frailty

Going up to the first floor, it would be difficult to escape Ruben Montini’s “To lovers … and also to those of Italy” (2022), who at the beginning of the month brought here the performance “The empty one on”, breaking down the fragility of beauty, the wear and tear to which every creation and every human aspect is constantly subjected. Seven years after “Think of me, sometimes” (created with former partner, the German artist Alexander Pohnert), Montini is back at the Fico Museum with a reenactment of the previous performance. The new action was an attempt, extreme as it is in the nature of his performative practice, to reconstruct the figuration of the embrace that in 2015 had squeezed him to exhaustion. “The void on me” is the romantic metaphor of a relationship, assuming that “romantic” can be deduced from the English adjective used in the seventeenth century also to indicate an eccentric and unreal situation – the Shakespearean “romantic” – as well as an amorous one. Once again love proves to be an excess as irresistible as the material that yields under the weight of the staged embrace, an unpredictable mix of fantasy, desire and fear of the unknown.

At 18, it will be up to the photographer Patrizia Mussa to accompany visitors to the project room, to discover her “Photopastel”. The temporary exhibition focuses on a series of images of courtly architecture, from the Royal Palace of Caserta to Palazzo Grimani, and historic theatres, from La Scala to the Fenice, manipulated according to the artist’s perspectives. Each photograph was first printed, then hand-colored in an almost imperceptible but meaningful way with pastels and watercolors. Mussa thus assembles a vision capable of magnifying the plasticity of the place portrayed, while preserving its substantial architectural characteristics.