Economic activity grew a pale 0.2% year-on-year in February

Economic activity during February rose 0.2% in relation to the same month of the previous year and remained stable with respect to January, according to what was reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

In the first two months of the year, the Monthly Estimator of Economic Activity (EMAE) grew 1.6% relative to the same period in 2022.

In five of the fifteen industrial items experienced year-on-year falls, according to official figures released by the statistical agency.

The economic sectors that registered year-on-year increases above the general level were Mines and Quarries, which grew by 11.1%, followed by the activity of Hotels and Restaurants with 8.6% and the use of gas, electricity and electricity rose 6.7% year-on-year.

The item was also above the average growth Teaching with 2.9%, Community and Social Services 2.9%, Real Estate and Rental Activities 2.1%, Public Administration 2.0%, Health Services 1.1% and the construction industry with a slight increase of 0.2%.

The falls were led by the fishing sector with a fall of 20%, followed by banking and financial activity that fell by 2.7%, industry with 1.3%, agriculture and livestock 0.7% and transport and communications that registered an interannual contraction of 0.3%.

wages and drought

From the LCG consultancy they analyzed that during the last 4 months of 2022 the economy contracted by 2.6%. Sin

embargo, “during the first two months of 2023 the activity fails to regain strength, so there was not even a rebound effect.”

“We expect a reduction of the cushioning effect of consumption (product of the acceleration of inflation and the rise in free dollars that makes savings more expensive) compared to last year, as a result of a very high nominal rate that easily delays wages”.

On the other hand, drought affects mainly through a lower gross value added for the sector, lower availability of foreign currency also affecting local production and lower revenue for the fiscal, reducing the ability to exercise a countercyclical fiscal policy.

“Therefore, in view of the adverse effects that the drought is generating and an accelerated deterioration of purchasing power, we understand that the current level of activity will operate as a ceiling for the current year, in which We expect the annual fall to accumulate an average of 3.7%”supports the private analysis.

