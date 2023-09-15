Economy will spread inflation every week, after the highest CPI in three decades

After August inflation, at 12.4%will mark the rise of the Consumer Price Index deepest in more than three decadesfrom the Ministry of Economy it was decided disseminate price developments every week.

These are, specifically, the estimates released by the Secretariat of Economic Policywho drives Gabriel Rubinsteinand that “they will be published every Friday,” reported the Vice Minister of Economy himself on his X account (ex Twitter).

Thus, The Secretariat of Economic Policy will try every week to publicize the monitoring of the Consumer Price Index, in contrast to those published by private consulting firms.

As detailed in the post, during the first edition of this “weekly inflation report”, los first days of September (from the 4th to the 10th) the figure was 2.1%, with a week-on-week decrease of 0.4%.

On the other hand, the table with the percentage variation shows that The great cause of the number registered during the eighth month of the year was the week after the electionswhere the Government devaluation was applied and in which the increase was more than half a point per day: 4.8%.

If this estimate is true, In just those seven days there would have been higher inflation than in 59 of the 81 months since December 2016, according to the historical record of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

The August figure was the highest recorded since March 1991, before Convertibility came into effect, a plan established during the presidency of Carlos Menem that equalized the value of the peso with that of the US dollar, when the figure stood at 11%.

Furthermore, the last time the INDEC recorded a double-digit figure was in April 2002, with 10.4%. This took place in the midst of the economic crisis suffered in 2001, one of the most significant in Argentine history.

News in development…

