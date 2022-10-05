ROME – Ecopneus and Uisp (Italian Union of Sport for All), together with Barcolana to promote environmental sustainability and safety. The two long-time partners will be present at the 54th edition of the largest regatta for everyone in the world, scheduled in Trieste from 6 to 9 October next. Ecopmneus and Uisp will share the spaces in the stands at the Barcolana Village, San Giorgio Basin, where the public will be able to learn about the activities of the two associations that have always been committed to safeguarding the planet.

On Friday 7 October, at 10 am, the public meeting “Safe landing with recycled rubber – Uisp and Ecopneus together for boating” will take place in the Auditorium of the Salone degli Incanti, included in the international calendar of Barcolana side events. The initiative is the result of the collaboration between Uisp and Ecopneus in the field of circular economy and environmental sustainability, and aims to address the issue of the benefits and advantages of recycled rubber in sailing and boating places. The heads of Ecopneus and Uisp will participate. In addition to the leaders of the associations and institutions, the presence of the New Zealand Endeavor owner and skipper is also expected.





“Recycled rubber from End of Life Tires is a very performing material, which we consider very useful in the sailing and nautical sectors. We are with Uisp at Barcolana – declared Giorgio Pisano, Ecopneus market development manager – to present innovative solutions for safety in yacht clubs, nautical clubs, ports and docks. After having tested the validity of the recycled rubber flooring at the Yatch Club of Genoa, in Trieste we present a preview of the first prototype of a fender made of recycled rubber from ELTs, a further step forward in the full circular economy of ELTs “.

Tiziano Pesce, president of Uisp, will present the results of a survey carried out with all the sports clubs and nautical clubs affiliated with Uisp, on the safety of landings and the possible applications of recycled rubber. “Safety and attention to the environment characterize our vision of sport for all – underlined the president Uisp – we are happy that they go in the same direction foreseen by the new programs for the acquisition of the nautical license and we are sure that they will represent an impetus for development. of sailing in Italy, especially among young people “. “Even sport can be the protagonist of the ecological transition through innovative and training courses – added Sara Vito, Uisp Ecological Transition manager, coordinator of the meeting – it is an opportunity for the world of sailing to rethink in an increasingly sustainable key their sporting activity “. (Maurilio Rigo)