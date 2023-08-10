Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead

Ecuador’s presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, He was shot and killed on Wednesday. when he was leading a party rally in the Quito citythe capital of the South American country.

The elections, which were going to have him as the protagonist, are scheduled for next August 20 and It is still unknown if they will be carried out normally after the news of the crime of the Ecuadorian leaderwho was running for the presidency.

Villavicencio, belonging to the Construye Movementwas leading a rally in Quito this Wednesdaywhen at the exit of the event a man, of short stature according to the first reports, opened was against the applicant, an opponent of correísmo.

One of the first to confirm the news was Otto Sonneholzneranother candidate for the presidency, as well as relatives and friends of the deceased leader, who also participated in the meeting held in the Ecuadorian capital.

Developing





