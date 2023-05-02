Ed Sheeran, Subtract is his new album

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was one of the most anticipated music news of the year and it has arrived. Ed Sheeran will release his new album “-” (Subtract), the latest in his decade-long era of math albums, on May 5th. It is an album that was born under the banner of a return to the roots of the British singer-songwriter originally from Suffolk and which follows “+ (Plus)” from 2011, “x” (Multiply) from 2014, “÷” (Divide, 2017) and “ =” (Equals) 2021.

A work written in a context of personal pain but also of great hope for the future and which in Sheeran’s intentions is presented as very ambitious. “I worked on “Subtract” for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album – the singer said on his social channels -, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then, in early 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

In short, it is an album dedicated to regeneration, self-discovery and which in writing finds a form of self-therapy to overcome the depression resulting from some personal traumas, such as his wife’s illness and the premature death of his best friend, Jamal Edwards, who was among the first to help Sheeran get known on Youtube. And that it is a “restart” work is evident right from the cover which can boast of a photo taken by the great Annie Leibovitz, who went down in history as the one who photographed John Lennon naked while embracing Yoko Ono. In this work – the singer’s eighth British and the fifth and last “mathematical” disc – you won’t find pop and cheerful songs; as already announced by Sheeran himself, it will be a very different work compared to the previous ones in which a more fragile and honest version of himself prevails. The Suffolk red, who entered the international music scene quietly back in 2005, has come to be one of the most loved singers on the planet. His bond with Italy is also solid given that the “ginger boy”, author of “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”, owns a house in Umbria where he often spends his holidays and has recorded his masterpiece “Perfect” in Italian For “Subtract”, the singer who only in Italy boasts 1 Diamond disc with “Shape of you”, 76 platinum and 14 gold discs, collaborated on songwriting and production with Aaron Dessner (The National). A partnership from which in just one month of work more than 30 songs were born from which the final 14 tracks – both acoustic and orchestrated – that make up the album were taken.