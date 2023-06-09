Eddie Miao Yulei’s 2023 solo album “Before It Disappears Completely” will be online on June 6_中国网

Freeze the fading youth at this moment, and embrace it before it disappears.



Opening Dilemma No. 1: Introducing yourself for an album that is “self-introduction”. In general, “Before Disappearing” is a diary, a tattoo, a freehand copy of memory, and a stack of documentary youth evening papers. Even if the weakness of youth is in the eyes of others, it is nothing more than a small thing like the sudden spring breeze through the pores. Being in it also has a real sense of fist to flesh. So before the coolness and bruises disappear, and before the voice of “others tell me how to live my life” overrides the intuition, give a straight ball back! Regardless of time and impermanence, the situation is coming. Writing, composing music, singing, three seven twenty-one, unpretentious youth “Qi” journey, one by one is recorded.

Show off a sun kiss before your sunburn fades away.

Before the emptiness disappears, the borrowed topic is developed into a poem.

Bravery allows cowardice before bravery disappears.

Presumptuousness repeated and loudly said love before it disappeared.

Impromptu in time to answer all kinds of questions in life.

“Youth and the perception of youth cannot be possessed at the same time.” Some people point out the preciousness and limitation of youth in this way, and because it is described as flying and refreshing, the thickness of youth is often underestimated, indirectly denying the small but accurate understanding of those who have experienced it. Anyone will be greedy for love and warmth, will have difficulty controlling the impulse to prove themselves, and even experience the battle between heaven and man in the back and forth between possession and passing away… Although it is abstract in detail, it will become an objective fact for those who have experienced it. An irrevocable truth.

As a youth witness/participant, Eddie Miao Yulei wrote a heart by hand, and naturally wrote a whole youth experience music diary. Singing colorfully, with delicate and long lines, like a realistic youth movie, it brings a cloud-like nature that has been exposed to the sun.

On the cover of the album, Eddie Miao Yulei is placed on the cloud, and “photosynthesis” makes him release nature naturally. The blue and white clothes are like the cloth cut from the sky, condensing a piece of blue as if time stands still. Clouds that disperse at a touch surround the surroundings, wrapping the world into a rare dream, but when you reach out to uncover the outer sky, you will be bathed in straight-line light and warmth.

10 Songs of Real Feeling of Youth x 10 Confessions for a limited time

3 story chapters run through the metabolism of youth

/ “Love and Warmth”

“Radio Dance” before the melody fades from memory

“Female Star” before the loyalty to love expires

Clause 101 Before Romance Loses to the Rules

“Bento Box” Before Diluted About Warm Smells

/ “Youth and Self”

‘Road Documentary’ Before Driving Solo to the Skyline

“Before It’s Gone” Before Everything’s Covered and Melted

“Go to the World of Her Meow” before having the courage to face the cruel reality

/ “Possession and Gone”

“Going to See You” before bedtime prayers come true

‘The Last Dance’ before getting ready for the ultimate date

“Everything is fine with my lover” before every day passes

With the joyful melody and handwriting, draw the real growth scene of joy and tears, and the ups and downs of emotions

▷ After all, sentimentality and worry are the biggest things in youth!

Handwritten Confessions by Eddie Miao Yulei:

2020.4.13 I can finally put away my thick clothes. I love white shirts

Waiting on time is like a radio listening etiquette. It was predicted that I would hear a new song from my favorite singer tonight. I turned up the volume and waited for the familiar and fresh voice to appear. The earphones that share a connection are also an invitation for us in the past. At least within three or four minutes, we nod and shake together, and our heartbeats are gradually classified into the same category by the beat. I like it when you say “I really want to listen to it again.” Once”, I like that next time you hear good music, you will still say “I really want to listen to it again”, as if I am your “unlimited renewal member”.

——”Radio Dance”

2021.10.4 After the shower, the evening autumn wind and sunset, like the smell of moss

Probably, taking pictures of “big stars” is the most troublesome thing for all boys! I admit! My level is comparable to the photos in the topic “Me in Boyfriend’s Camera”, but in my eyes, it is natural for a big star to close his eyes and eat ice cream, and the movement of arranging his skirt is also very elegant. So cute, these are photos I hate to delete. What I didn’t tell you is that every time I see you on a date, my eyes are actually “clicking”, “clicking!”, don’t worry about the lack of memory, I have a super memory with my heart, please my female star to be confident How about some~

—— “Female Star”

2019.10.22 The stars are bright but we are bothered by the frogs in the pond downstairs Don’t be mad

Today, best friends officially announced their marriage! The circle of friends wrote that “the law is a lifelong romance”. I find this sentence interesting. In order to protect the one you love, the meticulous code can actually become a kind of romance. Xiaoguojie, being angry with you is my biggest crime, and the way to atone for it is a long, long hug, slowly falling in love. Maybe cuddling all day, can I get my dear Lord’s forgiveness?

– “Article 101”

2022.3.19 Twelve days ago, the hydroponic avocado core finally germinated. Applause for it

Wash your bento box and lie in the cabinet. Although you can no longer smell the special dishes, I can still smell them in my heart. You wrote “Eat Well” on the lid with a marker, and I try to keep it, not every day, and I’m sorry for that. Then, when can I order food from my master chef? I promise to “pay the bill” with all the food. Perhaps, less oil, less salt, like to add a little sweetness, I will not forget your preference.

–“Lunch Box”

2020.1.1-1.3 Happy New Year Wrap up your scarf. I saw fireworks last night and they were fireworks under the moon.

Recording the feeling after you left has become my profession. No matter how many things I do, I can’t restore the physical feeling of “you are still around”. Those empty mirrors often reveal my loneliness. Even the wind in my chest will leave my embrace. If you love freedom very much, I hope I will celebrate your freedom with the gesture of embracing the wind. Just let the small red light of the camera flash all the way, and secretly imagine that when you encounter a real red light, you will stop thinking about you, and when it changes color, you will continue to think about you.

——”Road Documentary”

2021.12.4 The official winter is inseparable from the bitter aroma of hot coffee in the nose

Because I am afraid of the cold, I don’t like winter. Pure white is not a positive color. When the city is covered, I sigh and become a string of white air masses, and my vision is temporarily blurred, weakening the safety that is not much. feel. When the world is silent and only my prayers are heard, piety is the only thing I can do, if, I mean if, if the spring with you is no more, I accept to stay in this winter forever, before everything is completely gone, and then for You ignite the spark and shine the world for you.

——”Before It Disappears”

On June 22, 2022, I ran away for three hours and was exhausted, but as you said, sweating is very refreshing

Escapism is never a positive option, but occasionally, I want to hide somewhere with you and temporarily block the world for a while. Whether it is a limited distance or a small space, the important thing is that it is only us who keep walking. It takes courage to face some cruel things, but I want to say that it also takes a lot of courage to escape! I knew I would eventually get caught in this game of hide and seek in life and be forced to restart the level and keep walking the maze. But, please let me go to some corner first, calm down the volcano in my heart, let the gushing solidify and the burning extinguish, and then go back to fight in this world of her meow!

—— “To Her Meow’s World”

2022.3.11 Foggy and cloudy, a day of deep sleep, a small layer of water vapor on the window sill, unwilling to wake up

Although I didn’t say “good night and good dream” from you, in countless sleepless nights, I finally dreamed of you – a short “lost and found”. If a dream is a door, it is hard to imagine what package I will bring before I cross over to see you next time, and I will be at a loss for how to prepare. Bring the guitar and play this song for you? Or bring the freshest apples? I can only promise to smile, practice hugging, kissing and holding hands, so that we will not become strangers. I will go to bed early tonight, please wait for me at the gate of my dream.

—— “To See You”

2021.5.29 I ran into a little hedgehog for a walk in the park and talked to it for a while but failed to hug it

Ashamed to say, I’m always a loser when it comes to direction and coordination. You don’t have the right occasion for that tailored ball gown in the closet. In the past, I “accidentally injured” you many times when I was practicing dance steps. After you smiled and said that you would “settle the account” as a work-related injury, you still patiently helped me count the beats and lead each step. Left and right, left and right… Don’t worry, I will no longer be restrained, I will not step on shoes, not miss movements, and not look at the floor, and complete our last dance. Please give me your hand.

—— “The Last Dance”

2022.8.6 Sunny, windy and dry, commemorating the summer as usual

Lover, walking with head down and thinking up is my daily routine. There is my treasure in an unknown place, you are in a high place, learn to wander for me first. The butterfly is you, the setting sun is you, the flowers are you, and you are scattered around freely. I have always recognized these codes. I think, keep your time in this song, and every time you sing it, you will live a little better than me. I want to commemorate every day, even if you don’t participate in the performance, I still want to thank you. I want to take this song as the end of this “diary”, because if there is only one wish that can be fulfilled, it is that everything is fine for you, and everything is fine! You know, I’m not a greedy person, but you are the only thing I want, the most, the most.

——”Everything is fine with my lover”

·Write at the end

Sometimes I hope that the anime characters running at 6 frames per second in those pictures can be me. They practice magical skills for me, chase and enjoy, and believe that if you continue to search, you can get the salvation of the heart and the destination of love. Materialists will scoff at this, but I have the courage to believe that it exists in a parallel world, allowing me to continue walking in this obstacle course-like world. “Hold a fresh rose but it is best not to hold it too tightly”, this is the natural truth that life and you have taught me, blooming, withering, and re-breeding, how many times such a cycle must be experienced in a long life to bloom. More roses? I know that instead of asking questions, it is better to bloom every flower, open a full embrace, and accept a full piece of sunlight. This is a gesture of rushing towards you, and you are the ultimate, and happiness. related symbol. I will continue to write Pragmatic Fairy Tales, write news about my world, and then, someday, read it for you.

