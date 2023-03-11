The Road To Nowhere Tour 2020: EDENBRIDGE, DOCTOR ROCK, STREAMBLEED, KENDRA @ Zuckerfabrik, Enns (04.03.2023)

Saturday evening is finally concert time again as standard and so we made the pilgrimage to the sugar factory in Enns to meet the symphonic metallers from EDENBRIDGE to do the waiting. Like the last release, the tour was also named without further ado „Shangri-La“ and looked for loud reinforcement. So the visitors could look forward to an Upper Austrian quartet on this cool evening, consisting of KENDRASTREAMBLEED, DOCTOR ROCK and the headliners EDENBRIDGE.

The four gentlemen and their powerful-voiced singer made the start in a cozy atmosphere KENDRA. The hall was already feeling good at this point and the mood was good right from the start. The lady skilfully used the half hour and so one song followed the next in order not to waste time, but a few words were exchanged with the audience anyway, because a string had to be changed briefly and so not only the band members were introduced, but you also found out that you took a few fans from Linz with you. The 30 minutes flew by and the somewhat idiosyncratic sounding mixture of Death and Trash Metal was perhaps a bit unusual, but it was still fun.

After a quarter of an hour break and a refreshment at one of the two bars, the boys from STREAMBLEED ran and this formation was also unknown to me. And here’s a fat one unfortunately, because the four gentlemen (there was a staff shortage due to illness) provided a lot of power with their self-titled Groove Metal both on and in front of the stage. Optically they act somewhere between TURISAS and SABATON and rely on the end-time look, which underlines the powerful music. You can also fall back on a considerable repertoire, you have released three albums since 2018. “Between Fire And Fire” and “Supersystem” from the debut made for a small circlepit in front of the stage and singer Stefan Weilnböck heated up the crowd really well. Fine concert by the gentlemen from Machtrenk, who skilfully used their half hour.

Setlist STREAMBLEED:

(Deus Ex Machina)

United In Hatred

Redlined

Between Fire And Fire

Supersystem

Our Place

Crisis Cult

Slot number three belonged to the veterans of DOCTOR ROCK, which I was last able to marvel at in 2011 and didn’t even know that these 4 musicians are still active. So the joy of seeing you again was all the greater and I wasn’t disappointed, because as singer Reini Fischer said that evening: “We kick your fucking ass”. Everyone who has dealt with Austrian hard rock in the last 20 years knows the hits of the Jung. “Clock Strickes Midnight” or the sing-along anthem “Always Remember” still work flawlessly even after two decades and are sung along loudly. After the obligatory question as to whether all the DOCTOR ROCK FANS here are also DOCTOR ROCK FANS and the laughs that were reaped, “The Bitch Is Back” ended the much too short set. I hope I don’t have to wait another 12 years to enjoy DOCTOR ROCK.

After everyone present had been warmed up by the three previous bands for 30 minutes each, the next 90 minutes belonged EDENBRIDGE, who ended their Shangri-La tour here and wanted to ensure a brilliant conclusion. A few years have also passed since my last visit, because the last time I was able to listen to singer Sabine Edelsbacher and her comrades-in-arms was in 2009 in the Posthof in Linz. A few more years under his belt, a guitarist who had to play sitting down for health reasons, otherwise everything was the same. Musically they worked their way through almost all albums and no wish remained unfulfilled. “Mystic River” from the album “The Bonding” invites you to sway along, the strong “On The Other Side” takes you back to the Middle Ages, while “Hall Of Shame” pushes the tempo and thus provides power.

With “Tauerngold” they paid homage to their homeland, while with “Paramount” they traveled back 15 years in the band’s history. After almost every song, Sabine chatted with the fans in a good mood, talked about the origin or the meaning of individual numbers and joked with her band members. In between, you also learned why guitarist Lanvall unwound this concert while sitting. He’s suffering from a herniated disc and you weren’t sure if you could do this tour at all, but the musician fought his way through and only got up in between to play the keyboard.

Setlist EDENBRIDGE:

Live And Let Go

The Call of Eden

Mystic River

Alight a New Tomorrow

On The Other Side

Shiantara

Hall Of Shame

Tauerngold

Paramount

Somewhere Else but Here

The Road to Shangri‐La

At First Light

Starlight Reverie

Skyline’s End

The Greatest Gift of All / The Bonding I / The Bonding II

Shine

Higher

Towards the end, the fans could look forward to a nice medley and the two classics “Shine” and “Higher” and so ended a fine and very varied evening – made in Austria – in a great location, strong bands and a motivated audience. There is a loud clamor for repetition here!

