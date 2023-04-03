Home Entertainment Edenbridge – Shangri La Tour 2023 – 04.03.2023, d’Zuckerfabrik Enns
Edenbridge – Shangri La Tour 2023 – 04.03.2023, d’Zuckerfabrik Enns

by admin
Edenbridge – Shangri La Tour 2023 – 04.03.2023, Enns Sugar Factory
Bands: Edenbridge / Kendra / Streambleed / Dr. Rock
Culture center d’Zuckerfabrik Enns, 04.03.23, Enns

1998 von Arne Lanvallalong with the bassist Kurt Bednarskydrummer Roland returned and the singer Sabine Edelsbacher as a frontwoman, founded, count Edenbridge to one of the most style-defining bands of their genre. Stylistically they specialize in melodic and symphonic metal with progressive influences.

After the release of ten successful albums and consistently high quality standards, the band is constantly increasing their musical expression from album to album without leaving their trademark symphonic bombast.

during her Shangri La Tour they also stopped in Enns; Here are the pictures from the evening:

All Photos: Anthalerero Majere, HERE go to the artist page

