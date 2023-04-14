A setback for Edersa after complaints from users from the San Cayetano, Alta Barda, Stefenelli, 90 Viviendas neighborhoods who had denounced super increases, bad commercial attention and electrical fraud; in October of last year. The highest fines for users of family homes were around half a million pesos.

There are 74 people, mainly retirees, who Last year, around October, they received Edersa bills in their homes with exorbitant amounts of up to 500,000 pesos.. Not being able to face them and detecting an irregularity, they went to complain to the company headquarters.

The victims began to organize through social networks and WhatsApp groups and there they discovered that they were more than they thought. Given Edersa’s responses that pointed them against themresorted to EPRE, an organization that in the first days of April issued resolutions favorable to users in at least eight of the cases.

From Edersa, at that time they had linked the cases to the large number of “offenders” detected, but finally The Provincial Energy Regulatory Entity (EPRE) understood that the error was made by the distributor and sanctioned it for non-compliance with the established regulations.

The woman who acted for her injured father and achieved a favorable ruling. Photo: Juan Thomes archive

“They have already responded to 8 of the complainants at insistence because the established deadlines have already passed ”, commented Roxana Anguita, one of the women who came out in defense of her father who they wanted to charge almost 220,000 light pesos last year in Stefenelli.

Faced with so much pressure, in some cases the company reached agreements with the complainants but the claim in EPRE continued its course and finally some were answered last week.

Not conforming, Some of the clients are evaluating taking actions to justice and opening civil cases for damages against Edersa. “We feel that we were cheated, not only financially. I wish they would act faster so as not to go through this. We received lawyers to try to turn this issue around,” Anguita told RIO NEGRO.

The EPRE ordered the payment of fines to Edersa

In the official resolution of EPRE, signed by Guillermo Zeug, head of the Users area, the State body resolved to uphold the claim made against Edersa and instructed to cancel that invoice overvalued and sanctioned with a fine for non-compliance with the obligation of the supply regime, which must be subsidized in the next invoice.

In turn, it ordered that a new bill be issued for the recovery of consumption for the two-month period and charge the distributor for the “breach” of the obligation set forth in the Concession Contract.

In response to these complaints, at that time, Edersa’s Commercial Manager, Fernando Salice, had told this outlet that they were detecting “hundreds of frauds” within the framework of the “Public Security, Theft and Fraud” plan, although he did not specify the specific cases.

Super increases in Edersa bills: a witness case

In one of the Roca cases, it all started on October 14, 2022 when they approached the home of a man from Edersa, an operator with a police officer, under the argument of changing the meter in his house, alleging that the one he had did not record his consumption.

This person then received on their bill a amount greater than 216,000 pesos. He went from paying 800 pesos per month to receiving a fine of 216 thousand pesos –discriminated in two payments – due 6 days after receipt.

At the end of October he went to complain to the Edersa offices. With no response, on October 31 he went to EPRE and finally on April 3, it had a favorable ruling.

Another of the resonant cases was a fine for a neighbor of 500,000 pesos and a merchant, whose business had just opened and received a ticket for 1.2 million pesos.



