EDGAR – Different – mica

With his new project EDGAR, with which he has just released his debut work “Different” (Blind Rope Records), STEPHAN KUTSCHER shows the exciting way in which one can reinvent oneself musically.

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel of rock to make it sound exciting. It’s enough if you know how to make it exciting, let it sound really diverse and give it enough character of its own. And that’s exactly what Stephan Kutscher does in his new project EDGAR. In his last project, the Kutscher’s Blues Band, the German-born artist who lives in Vienna is able to pull off really good rock songs with strong melodies.

EDGAR is the attempt at a musical reorientation of the multi-talented creative spirit, an attempt which – after listening through the album “Different” – one can definitely say that it was more than just a success. The courage to break new ground has paid off for Stephan Kutscher. What you get on the record is a collection of really strong hand-made rock numbers with a very unique musical touch and many exciting connections to other genres such as blues and (electro) pop.

These, together with the constant switching between English and German, are what provide the high degree of variety and actually make “Different” different. Each song stands on its own and catches the eye with its very own note. Stephan Kutscher lets the pendulum swing beautifully between more energetic and emotionally calmer moments, which puts a stop to any kind of monotony and keeps the tension level of the record consistently high.

So if you are enthusiastic about a sophisticated rock sound with your own touch, you should definitely listen to this album.

Michael Ternai

