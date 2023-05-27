EDI KÖHLDORFER – „Fish & Fowl“ – mica

Giving improvisations a comprehensible form in an exciting way – that’s exactly what the Styrian guitarist EDI KÖHLDORFER does on his new album “Fish & Fowl” (ATS Records).

Edi Köhldorfer can best be described as a real creative free spirit. His musical work as well as all his publications are characterized by a high degree of musical originality, which – lived out between all genres far from any convention – knows how to set new musical accents again and again. It’s no different with his new album “Fish & Fowl”, on which he once again gives free rein to his urge for a slightly different sound. Above all, it is the chosen approach and the way in which the individual pieces came about that are far outside the usual musical parameters.

On “Fish & Fowl” Edi Köhldorfer steps onto the stage of improvised music with the aim of eliciting something new from it. For this purpose, the guitarist has put together a top-class band with Lorenz Raab (trumpet), Gerald Preinfalk (soprano saxophone, bass clarinet), Ivar Roban Križic´ (double bass) and Lukas König (drums) and the two vocalists Anna Anderluh and Stefan Sterzinger. With which he celebrated free play in all its facets in a constantly changing cast and without specifications. Of course, recordings were made of these sessions, which were subsequently revised by Köhldorfer and the sound designer Werner Zettnig. The duo brought the improvisations into a structure and, through the use of loops and electronic effects devices, developed them into a really varied, exciting and multi-layered sound experience that developed an incredible amount of atmosphere and stimulated the imagination. Highly recommended.

Michael Ternai

