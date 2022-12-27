2022 is a year of huge ups and downs in sneaker culture. The intersection of luxury fashion and sportswear reaches a new apex; adidas ends long-term partnership with Ye; MSCHF creates a small boom; Nike celebrates 40th anniversary of Air Force 1; Asics captures this year’s Hypebeast100 The Best Footwear Brands at the Awards…with so many innovative twists on the traditional giants, new brands can get more time in the spotlight.

In order to draw a close to 2022, the editors of Hypebeast will share a list of their favorite sneakers in the past 12 months with their personal taste, including Nike, Jordan Brand, ASICS, adidas, Salomon, norda, etc. brand.

adidas Originals by HUMAN MADE ADIMATIC HM

Buzz：First launched in 1996, adidas’ classic skate shoe, the ADIMATIC, gained popularity in cities around the world, especially in Tokyo. This year, adidas focused on bringing this classic shoe back, and successively presented the OG color matching “Green”, “Core Black”, and “atmos Blue”. In the hands of Human Made led by NIGO, he retained the large skateboard shoes. Outlined, bold Three Stripes, wide laces and jagged midsole, Human Made’s iconic heart-shaped logo is added to the left tongue, insole and heel, and 2 additional laces are attached, with Human Made printed on the laces. Made tagline “Gears for Futuristic Teenagers”.

JJJJound x PUMA Suede

g：PUMA and Canadian creative agency JJJJound have teamed up again for Fall/Winter after debuting the Suede in Putty beige and Limestone gray in September, bringing Burgundy red and dark green through the lens of 80s hip-hop culture and 90s skateboarding renaissance Two color versions, the shoe is made of full suede leather upper, decorated with gold PUMA Logo on the outside, gold JJJJound embossed on the heel to show its identity, and the white insole inside the synthetic leather is neatly arranged. JJJJound Logo, and equipped with White and navy blue shoelaces are available for replacement, which is in line with the minimalist aesthetic atmosphere of JJJJound.

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1「Red/White」

Lonleaf：The departure of Virgil Abloh is undoubtedly one of the most important news in the fashion field in 2022. And through the special exhibition of Louis Vuitton x Nike joint Air Force 1 sneakers in late May, Louis Vuitton officially released 47 Air Force 1 sneakers jointly with Nike to commemorate this great designer who is enough to be recorded in fashion history.

Among them, the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 white/red low-top style is made of Monogram printed leather and Monogram embossed calfskin to build the shoe body, presenting a trompe l’oeil effect and optimizing its overall visual style with strong color conflicts. The two-color low-top style of Louis Vuitton and Nike’s joint Air Force 1 sneakers, including this shoe, also pays tribute to the rainbow pattern designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton in the design.

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Maxi

Jas：In September this year, Louis Vuitton held the 2023 spring and summer men’s wear show in Aranya, China. One of the highlights of the show was the shoes from the models’ feet, called LV Trainer Maxi shoes. Compared with the conventional LV Trainer sneakers, the new LV Trainer Maxi has a wider profile, thicker soles and thicker wide shoelaces, and is decorated with silicone building blocks or large beads, presenting a strong 90s Chunky Sneakers look. The interpretation of the overall shoe shape fits the concept of 2023 spring/summer men’s wear, like an enlarged version of LV Trainer sneakers, while Chunky Shoes draws lessons from skateboarding from the 1990s to the beginning of the millennium, and also echoes the ready-to-wear brand A tribute to how the skate community dresses.

Nike x SOULGOODS「80’s」「90’s」「00’s」Dunk High

Ben Cheung：The first cooperation between Nike and SOULGOODS brought three pairs of Dunk High, which were inspired by the portraits of young people who loved sports and sneakers in the 80s, 90s, and 00s, showing that the two have witnessed Beijing and even Chinese sneakers over the years. Cultural growth and development. “80’s” is inspired by China‘s local basketball culture and represents the basketball dream of Chinese young people. The color matching is inspired by the Nike Mac Attack shoes born in the same era, and it is also a tribute to this classic; The local music of the 1990s was used as the origin of creation, and the cover style of a Chinese local rock album that Ji Ming and Wu Yue loved as the source of color matching was a tribute to the dressing style of young people in the 90s and the attitude of mainstream youth; Inspired by the highly artistic Dunk SB shoes in the early 2000s, the artistic expression of Wu Yue and SOULGOODS is realized, representing young people who maintain their original aspirations, have the courage to express themselves, and have unlimited possibilities. The three pairs of shoes carry the dream of “from Beijing to the world” together and come true.

RANRA x Solomon Cross Pro

g：Salomon teamed up with fashion designer Arnar Már Jónsson to lead the fashion functional brand RANRA, with the theme of sustainable development design aesthetics, injecting natural materials and natural dyeing techniques into Salomon Cross Pro. RANRA is famous for its natural dyeing process and is good at extracting the purest plant dyes in nature. In this joint name, RANRA extracts the color of the hand-picked plant Elftingar (Equisetum, equisetum) from Iceland through traditional methods, and then Using a natural dyeing process to achieve unique variations in tone and texture, each pair is unique. It is worth mentioning that the upper of the Cross Pro did not use any glue, but replaced it with traditional stitching technology. While retaining the functional requirements of technological shoes, it also highlighted the environmental protection function and classical craftsmanship. The style is more textured.

INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906R

Jas：INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance The second wave of tripartite joint 1906R, named after “Grey Swan Gray Swan”, is described as “it doesn’t happen often, but it is impressive when it happens. Echoing the theme of the shoe, the whole body of the shoe uses New Balance’s classic gray; the upper part reflects INVINCIBLE’s 15-year experience in material stitching, using two kinds of mesh and long-haired suede and other fabric combinations, and changing the original shoe body lines to reflective The material is presented, which is more neat, the tongue maintains the 1906R mesh setting, and the Daisy Chain configuration is added; while the pull ring at the heel uses INVINCIBLE’s iconic orange to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The N Lock lacing system on the inside and outside is embellished with different shades of gray. The front toe still maintains the most iconic setting of the joint name, embroidered with the “New Balance” logo and the words “1906R”. The sole is equipped with N-ERGY high-return shock absorption technology and ABZORB high-spec sole unit, which has strong cushioning performance and elasticity, and the Stability Web shoe bridge stabilization device can effectively strengthen the arch support. The joint 1906R is not only optimized and upgraded in terms of appearance, but also comfort and foot feel.

A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Chuck 70 Geo Forma

Lonleaf：Converse and A-COLD-WALL* launched the joint name Geo Forma, the latest shoe model “from the future”, which combines practical wear function with futuristic aesthetics, and brings a bold and innovative unique boot shape. The Chuck 70 Geo Forma applies Samuel Ross’ signature avant-garde vision to explore the artistry of the Chuck 70 through a futuristic and geometric lens, while appealing to the masses with its practicality. The shoe style attaches great importance to the use of technical fabrics. The strong tear-resistant polyester spandex fabric wraps the shoe body to provide maximum protection for the feet. At the same time, the addition of elastic shoe handles makes it easy to put on and take off. The recyclable and environmentally friendly outsole continues the brand’s consistent Sustainable development concept. At the same time, the upper print with nostalgic colors fully shows the design details. The shoes are available in rock black, fluorescent yellow, lily white, and calm gray. They combine bright colors and avant-garde textures to make them fit into different scenes just right, just like combining minimalist and extremely complex elements on one palette. Intertwined with each other, it deduces an excellent combination of futuristic design and functional details.

Randomevent x MIZUNO「IT’ S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH」WAVE PROPHECY LS RDET

Ben Cheung：Randomevent, which was selected for Hypebeast100 Next, has brought a number of wonderful joint series this year, among which there is a collaboration with MIZUNO to bring “IT’ S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH” WAVE PROPHECY LS RDET cooperation shoes. The design inspiration comes from the second half of the last inning of a baseball game, which is the crucial deciding game. The two sides use the contrast of black and green to highlight the tension and anxiety of the game atmosphere. In addition, this cooperation also takes the theme concept of “IT’ S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH” as the starting point for the creation, draws the graphics of the baseball field on the shoe box cover, cuts it along the surface to indicate the dotted line, and then assembles it into a three-dimensional The stadium model is very commemorative. The design of the boot cover is inspired by the running base in a baseball game, and the muddy color is more suitable for the environment of the baseball field. The Velcro can be worn down and fixed through the hollow structure of the sole, which is convenient to wear, sandproof and has a great sense of style.

Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team Flesh

Jas：In addition to avant-garde sunglasses and watches, Oakley also leveraged its in-depth cooperation with Brain Dead this year to make its own footwear products a “sudden force” in the world of sneakers. The two sides not only restarted the innovation laboratory called “Oakley Factory Team”, but also launched multiple pairs of shoes at the end of the year. Among them, the pair of Flesh with irregular shapes was originally born in 2000, and its overall upgrade is more futuristic and space-like. , the setting of pull-on outdoor shoes caters to the aesthetic trend of the millennium. In the cooperation with Brain Dead, the two parties not only made the shoes lighter and more suitable for daily use by replacing the Phylon midsole, but also further strengthened Oakley Flesh’s new futuristic aesthetics with rebellious factors in terms of color matching and details. It is believed that this shoe will continue to become a popular item in the trend circle in the next few years.

Humanrace x adidas Samba 「Cloud White」

g：The adidas Samba shoe model is undoubtedly one of the most popular shoes this year. This year, it has cooperated with Blondey, Jason Dill, Wales Bonner, Sporty & Rich, Pharrell Williams and other units to release many highly topical shoes. During the World Cup earlier this month, Pharrell Williams also released cooperative shoes through his personal brand Humanrace. Samba, which was specially launched for athlete training in the 1950s, is used as the base of this joint name. It is made of high-quality leather and suede, with a prominent embossed tongue, zigzag stitching on the edge of the logo, and a caramel rubber outsole. Focusing on other things, two colors of “Cloud White” and “Night Grey” are launched. In addition, the iconic Samba shoes have also been upgraded. Its extended tongue is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of this joint name. Among them, “Cloud White” has also become an evergreen color suitable for daily use with its classic black, white and gray colors. single product.

ACRONYM x Nike Blazer Low

Buzz：In this ACRONYM x Nike collaboration, Errolson Hugh fully embodies the brand’s iconic future functional colors. The whole pair of Blazer Low, especially the two detachable TPU stable patches on the heel, has become the favorite of many 3D creators. A platform for creativity, new patch designs can be seen emerging for a long time after the shoe is on sale. Although the actual experience of actually printing and replacing 3D accessories will encounter problems with high prices and low practicality, this innovation is enough to make it stand out from the crowd of shoes this year.

Tom Sachs x Nike NikeCraft GPS

Lonleaf：Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft has always been one of the co-branded series that has attracted much attention from Sneakerhead. The “General Purpose Shoe” launched this year is a bit “light” compared to the past, but it is also in line with Tom Sachs’ dressing purpose. It is low-key, simple and easy to wear – beige mesh stitching suede with soap midsole is very delicious, royal blue The insole and pull tab form a beautiful accent. In addition, I think the extra point is that this shoe has indeed become an extremely “everyday” shoe as Sachs called it. The color matching that was launched one after another has fallen below the original price and even appeared in Outlets. Although this shape and the heat it caused are not as high as the second-generation Mars Yard, it is still a pair of comfortable and easy-to-wear shoes (not to mention that its market price is not one-tenth of the second-generation ).

Brain Dead x Vault by Vans OG Slip-On LX

Ben Cheung：Every year, Vans cooperates with different types of brands, artists, musicians, and skaters to launch a star-studded joint series. In this year’s joint lineup, Brain Dead x Vault by Vans’ OG Authentic LX and OG Slip-On LX are eye-catching. Brain Dead specially extracted Vans’ iconic checkerboard and Brain Dead’s symbolic Logo this time. The black and white head logo of Brain Dead is subtly integrated into the checkerboard to reproduce the classics. In addition, the special mark engraved with the words “BRAIN DEAD” can be vaguely seen on the side of the midsole.

JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14「Silver/Black」

Elliot Santiago：The silver-and-black JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 has been priced on the secondary market for more than double the MSRP, but I still managed to get it for full price.

Second, the versatility and comfort of this shoe is one of my many joys for just about any occasion. I love to wear neutral tones, and I pair these shoes with everything in my wardrobe: street style suits, tracksuits for a flight, or even when going to the convenience store or grabbing coffee Laid-back clothing. They can also neutralize my overly bright outfit if I decide to wear something fancier and more colorful. Plus, the shoe is essentially a running shoe, and the gel-sole mid-layer cushioning allowed me to wear it comfortably all day without any pain or discomfort. This is very important to me, especially since I have to walk around New York City every day.

north 001

Ross Dwyer：“The sneaker game is so cheesy lately,” I complained in late 2022, and I didn’t want to make myself look like the “old man yelling at the cloud” scene in The Simpsons, but I did (and basically still) felt that way. There are too many new sneakers, too many collaborations, and too many cliché marketing. Not enough breathing room, very little real innovation and interesting stories.

Thankfully, I found norda, whose high-priced, high-tech 001 sneaker caught my eye, first online and then on store shelves: when I saw it at Concepts in Union Square, I Re-feel the long-lost joy of collecting sneakers for so long. While I didn’t get my hands on it right away, my interest has definitely been piqued. When it comes to sneakers, I’m a person who likes to ask “why” and there’s a lot of “why” behind norda to explore: from how the founders conceptualized the brand to the ultra-technical materials used on the 001, its design inspiration and its How to continuously accumulate a fanatical fan base on and off the sneaker track. Later this year, I bought a pair and started answering those “whys” myself. As you can guess, I love these shoes. “We’re sorry, but once you wear (our shoes), you’re going to need a lot of pairs because you never want to take them off,” said co-founder Nick Martire in my interview with him and 001 designer Louis-Martin Tremblay when said.

After buying a triple pair, I can confirm that his statement is 100 percent true.

Slam Jam x Vibram Post Sneakers

Eric Brain：If 2021 is the beginning of the post-sneaker era, then 2022 will be the year that the shoe rulebook will be completely torn up – and I am one of the followers of this trend. That’s why my sneaker of the year pick is an incredible pair – the Slam Jam x Vibram Post Sneakers. Not boots, not sneakers, Slam Jam’s (Un) Corporate Uniforms division managed to take over my feet this year with its Vibram shoes. A little confession, I’ve never owned a pair of shoes with a Vibram sole before this, and the Slam Jam won me over with a thick and solid Litebase and Megagrip rubber composite sole unit, foam rubber in the midsole, one-piece upper .

The shoe is thermoformed with Vibram’s StratX rubber sheet over the 3D sole, which results in an overall and unified aesthetic. The inner bootie part completes the shoe, it’s one of the easiest shoes I have to get on and off, and it goes with pretty much everything I wear. Just because of these shoes, I changed my style this year. While I’ve always been a fan of performance style, it’s never been for me – the Slam Jam x Vibram Post Sneakers changed that.

Reebok Premier Road Modern「Dark Green」

Logan Fairbrother：In a world of countless collaborations and limited releases, the presence of the dark green Premier Road Modern was refreshing knowing I wouldn’t have to spend hours entering a lottery or queuing to buy a pair. I waited patiently for it to show up in stores, and when I finally spotted it in my hands during the sale, the modern design that caught my eye at first sight hit me again. After trying it on, it felt so good, and the combination of comfort, style and practicality made this a shoe worthy of my continued raving recommendation.

Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Buckle Low 「Blue Tint」

Nicholas Llanton：My sneaker of the year is the Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Buckle Low “Blue Tint” because it relates to my personal story. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Bad Bunny three times this year, and each time was filled with unforgettable memories: meeting new people, learning more about reggae culture, and bringing me joy.

From Puerto Rico to New York City to Mexico City, I had the opportunity to delve into Benito’s Puerto Rican background and gradually became aware of the great talent that was born on this small island. As a Hispanic, I love seeing the Hispanic community in the spotlight. I believe the “Blue Tint” shoe best captures the Bad Bunny ethos because of its bold colorway—reminiscent of Benito’s style and his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti (aka My Best of the Year) album).

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG「Lost & Found」

Andrea Sacal：Nothing beats a classic, and when it comes to sneakers, there’s nothing more classic than Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” When I started collecting sneakers in 2015, I dreamed of having this colorway on my hands and feet – for me, it’s the holy grail of all because it’s the shoe that made the Jordan line so successful . Getting a pair of the original 1985 shoes has been a dream of mine for years, and while it wasn’t a perfect replica of the original, the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” felt like a key step in my collecting journey . Thankfully, I managed to get two pairs this year, one to wear and one to wear for years to come. When I opened the shoe box, I ran my fingers excitedly over every detail, and felt like I was back in the early days of collecting.

Despite its size, it’s still a shoe that I cherish, with a thrill of excitement every time my feet touch it. The next step is to get a real pair of OG “Chicago”, after all the retro details of this shoe keep reminding me of the original, it’s like a time machine from 1985.

Concepts x Nike Air Max 1「Message to the Universe」

Dave White：As the Air Max 1 turns 35 this year, we’ve seen plenty of incredible colorways, from Patta’s version to “Ugly Duckling” and “Ironstone.” It’s hard to pick just one pair, but for me the Concepts collection stands out for its originality, especially when the market is flooded with bland, boring dad shoes. The whole concept of “Message to the Universe” was perfectly executed from conception to production, the bold, wild fabrics and patterns reminded me of the golden age of sneaker collaborations in the early 2000s, and it reminded us that our sneaker community is going downhill.

Bad Bunny x adidas Powerphase「Benito」

Bryan Velez：Picking just one sneaker was one of the toughest decisions I’ve made all year, but I settled on the Bad Bunny x adidas Powerphase “Benito”. As a native Puerto Rican, I was right to vote for the Bad Bunny, and of all the shoes he’s released this year, this one stands out the most. From the wild and subtle colors to the way they combined 10 different sneakers in the final design, it’s breathtaking. Benito has contributed a lot to Latin culture, both musically and politically, since his career in music, so it makes me incredibly proud and ecstatic to wear his sneakers.

HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low「San Francisco」

Eddie Eng:I had the pleasure of meeting Keith Hufnagel a few years ago when HUF opened in SoHo on Crosby St. Although we only chatted for a while, it was inspiring to hear his ideas and concept for the store, the feel he wanted to have, and even what music would be played in the store. Nike’s nod to Keith with the “Retro” HUF Dunk Low is a no-brainer, but the tie-dye hidden upper gives it a bit of dynamic creativity. When I got out the X-Aacto knife, I went a bit more, reworked the tongue, and added fluffy laces to give it that real SB feel. RIP, Keith.

Nike Air Force 1 Low「West Indies」

Bentley Nwalupue：Around the circle I have this pair of shoes again. In the early 2000s, me and all my friends had the OG version of the “West Indies”. In September this year, I went to New York to participate in Fashion Week. As soon as I walked into our HBX store, I noticed the retro words “West Indies” on the shoe wall. There was a sudden sense of nostalgia as I distinctly remember wearing an Antoine Walker Celtics jersey with a pair of Girbaud pants and finishing it off with a pair of ‘West Indies’ – perfect for whatever the event!

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High「By Any Means」

Anthony Esponda：I love the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “By Any Means”. It feels like a very “New York” pair of shoes. The “NY” logo in the “By Any Means” embroidered slogan fully conveys the classic New York state of mind. Nike often use their Supreme collaborations to reintroduce eccentric/unconventional silhouettes to keep the hype in check, so I appreciate this collaboration—just reinterpreting classic silhouettes in a new way.

Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4「Black」

AJ Sacil：The Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 is the perfect partner for “when you’re gaming at 6 and going to dinner at 7.” They were my first pair of mules and will be a staple in my wardrobe for the second half of 2022. To be honest, I wear so much that I don’t really switch to other shoes. Of course, the purchase price is also very reasonable! Martine Rose certainly boosted her brand power with this pair of polarizing shoes. It’s often said that great art is art that should inspire and challenge us, and I think that applies to this shoe. Overall, I think it’s the best sneaker of the year.

Salomon XT-6「Lunar Rock」

Grace Wu：You can call me a convert, but I’m totally obsessed with these shoes. I’ve always been a big fan of white shoes, but this was my first attempt at hiking, so it felt both new and familiar to me. The XT-6 is a complete package: it goes with just about anything, and is quite possibly the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. Bonus, if you live in a city like Hong Kong where it rains a lot, it has a great grip!

G DLP x ASICS GEL-LYTE III「Tropicália」

Marcus Vinicius:“Tropicália” is one of the most important cultural movements of this century, combining elements of Brazilian tradition with innovative ways of thinking to inspire the world. G DLP and ASICS join forces to tell the colors, patterns and history of “Tropicália” through products and stories. Important to the Brazilian community, this shoe is available in over 40 retailers worldwide, covering every continent, with our local flavor. EPIC!

and wander x Salomon Odyssey

Will Henry：As a big Salomon fan, the Odyssey is my newest favorite and is currently at the top of my daily wear list. More precisely, the and wander x Salomon Odyssey is my sneaker of the year. I love the shape of the shoe because it has the perfect balance of support and comfort, EnergyCell midsole technology, and a more spacious foot feel (and Shout Out to Contactgrip, of course). I love the and wander version because the color scheme and materials bring just the right amount of silhouette and function.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi

Beatriz da Costa：These shoes have been on my wish list for years and my hesitation in purchasing them was because I couldn’t find a size that fit me. Of course, it’s also very expensive. However, I finally found my size this summer at a more “reasonable” price, so bit the bullet and I love these shoes so much! I’ve been wearing it for the better part of the summer, and it’s fueled my love for all Tabi shoes. It’s great to finally get a pair of sneakers I’ve always wanted.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan AJ4

Tyler Mason：For me, the shoe of the year is the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4. Dating back to 2021, when the first sneaker in the line was released, A Ma Maniére has successfully used each release to expand its reach and, in essence, its way of unifying the community. Quality material combined with compelling promotional ideas is all I could ask for as a fan.