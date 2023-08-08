Edmondo Bacci, from Spatialism to absolute energy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Abstract experiments, explosions of primary colors on a canvas that is now a mere support for narratives that go far beyond the confined space. And above all the light, which is pure energy.

The strength of Edmondo Bacci’s painting is all here, summed up in a large solo show that the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice wanted to dedicate to one of the Italian – Venetian – masters who gave life to the revolution in contemporary art after the war.

Edmondo Bacci was born in Venice in 1913 and had studied with masters such as Virgilio Guidi and Guido Cadorin, then maturing in the years in which Venice breathed an air of artistic renewal, until he adhered to Spatialism and the themes proposed by Lucio Fontana, but always with a very personal vision and style. The exhibition “Edmondo Bacci. The energy of light” focuses on the most international moment of the Venetian artist’s career, placing the accent on a nucleus of works from the 1950s. These were the years in which Bacci exhibited at the Galleria del Cavallino, frequented Carlo Cardazzo and was noticed by the American patron Peggy Guggenheim.

In Venice the luminous energy of Edmondo Bacci

Peggy and the “atomic” paintings

“He is my neighbor in Venice, he lives a bridge away from my house (…). Our greetings are formal but friendly. I don’t know him any better, this mysterious little man, but his paintings, his, are another matter. I know those. I understand them (…) They are dynamic. I am the atomic bomb on canvas. They burst with light, energy and colour”. Peggy Guggenheim wrote this in the text of the Catalog of the XXIX International Art Biennale in Venice in 1958: that was the Biennale that definitively consecrated Edmondo Bacci on an international level, with a room that was entirely dedicated to his works. The Venice exhibition pays homage to that Biennale, partially recreating the room with some of the paintings exhibited at the time: Bacci titled them all “Happenings”, because each work had to be an event that manifests itself in the eyes of the spectator, an epiphany of color that becomes space and matter of light and that still works today. Peggy too was captured by this extraordinary energy and she became a staunch supporter and collector of Bacci, finding in him an expressive power, an energy comparable to that of Kandinsky.

Burnt cards

The exhibition itinerary continues with the experiments of the 60s and 70s that mark a new course in Edmondo Bacci’s production: in addition to color, extra pictorial materials such as polystyrene, steel, silver paper, wood, cardboard come into play on the canvas. Also on display is an important nucleus of drawings which have remained completely unpublished until now and come from the Edmondo Bacci Archive: among these also a series of “burnt papers”, where the spots of yellow, red and bright blue stand out on the canvas defining geometric shapes from pieces of burnt paper now in tatters, metaphors of the fragility and precariousness of the sensitive world.

The “dedicated” room in Peggy’s house

Curator of the Venetian exhibition is Chiara Bertola who wanted to exhibit Bacci’s paintings without frames and without glass, to let the color expand and suck the visitor into an intimate, almost palpable experience. A total of eighty works on display, from from private collections and international museums; Avvenimento #13R, from 1953, the painting that Alfred Barr Jr, the first director of the Moma in New York, bought for the museum during a visit to Bacci’s studio in Venice, also exceptionally returned to Italy for the Venice exhibition. At the same time, the Venetian museum has also rearranged an entire room of Peggy Guggenheim’s house-museum with all the works by the spatialist artists present in the permanent collection, from Tancredi Parmeggiani to Giuseppe Santomaso, Lucio Fontana and also another painting by Edmondo Bacci which it is included in the temporary exhibition.