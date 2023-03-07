The former coach of Independiente, Colón and Huracán, Eduardo Domínguez, became the new technical director of Estudiantes de La Plata after the departure of Abel Balbo after losing 2 to 0 against Unión de Santa Fe.

«Eduardo Domínguez will be our new technical director. With a contract that will last for one year, This Tuesday he will direct his first practice at City Bell, “published the official Twitter account of Estudiantes about DT.

Balbo left Pincha after directing only seven games, in which they reaped two wins, two draws and three losses, including the Professional League and the Argentine Cup.

on the other side, Domínguez had led Independiente in his last foray as coach, where he was in command 29 times and achieved ten victories, nine equalities and ten falls.

How negative point, lost the two classics of the year: the first 2-1 at the Libertadores de América stadium and the second at the Cilindro 1-0.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, he will have his first practice ahead of what will be Pincha’s next match, for the seventh date of the Professional League tournament, when he will face the Sunday, March 12 at 7:15 p.m. at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium to Huracán.

He will just face the Globe, club where he retired as a footballer and where he began his career as manager. In Colon he was Champion of the Professional League Cup in 2021 and also led Nacional de Montevideo where he won the Uruguay Super Cup in 2019.



