Home » Eduardo Reina: “There is a crisis in which we do not know where the Government is going”
Entertainment

Eduardo Reina: “There is a crisis in which we do not know where the Government is going”

by admin
Eduardo Reina: “There is a crisis in which we do not know where the Government is going”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a 2.5% recession in Argentina for this 2023. Meanwhile, the accumulated inflation expected by the multilateral organization for the same period would be 120%.

In this context, we communicate with Edward Queen, political analyst, who spoke about the country’s political and economic news.

Economic situation of the country and IMF projections

“Argentina is going against the world trendthe world is lowering inflation”, shot Reina, who later completed: “They are trying to return to 2% per year by adjusting salaries upwards and reducing the margins of companies while in the country it is the other way around”.

“There is a crisis in which we do not know where the government is going”said the analyst. “All the countries of Latin America are in frank growth because they are putting the accounts in order and in the country it is not possible because there is no plan,” he added.

Along the same lines, the expert said that there is no political decision to adjust public spending. “Everyone has a political crisis but the economy continues to grow and the only country that is stagnant is Argentina”he detailed.

Political campaign and proposals

“Everyone says that they are going to shrink the State but they don’t say how they are going to do it, it sounds very nice because we all know that the State is big,” shot the expert. “There are many unknowns that politicians have to begin to reveal”delved.

Then, the interviewee said that there is a lot of absence in the elections. “Agriculture is the fastest form of recovery for the country, it seems that we are going to have a very good harvest next year. You have to give them legal certainty and tell them how future withholdings are going to be handled,” explained.

Finally, Reina said that many candidates have a package of laws for the first day of office. “If the Congress does not work, the bills are of no use”, concluded.

You may also like

The table was presented by Patricia Bullrich, president,...

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro Spotted Together in Puerto...

They investigate Harvard’s policy of giving preferential treatment...

Recession in sight: the 7 business decisions to...

El Niño Prodigio: July 26 Horoscope Revealed

BTS’ Jungkook Makes History on US Billboard’s Hot...

Picket of taxi drivers caused vehicular chaos in...

Vasco Rossi’s Fiat Ritmo is at full speed...

The First National Road Show of “Enthusiasm” Ignites...

Pedro Cachin fell in his ATP debut in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy