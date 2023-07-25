Eduardo Reina: “There is a crisis in which we do not know where the Government is going”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a 2.5% recession in Argentina for this 2023. Meanwhile, the accumulated inflation expected by the multilateral organization for the same period would be 120%.

In this context, we communicate with Edward Queen, political analyst, who spoke about the country’s political and economic news.

Economic situation of the country and IMF projections

“Argentina is going against the world trendthe world is lowering inflation”, shot Reina, who later completed: “They are trying to return to 2% per year by adjusting salaries upwards and reducing the margins of companies while in the country it is the other way around”.

“There is a crisis in which we do not know where the government is going”said the analyst. “All the countries of Latin America are in frank growth because they are putting the accounts in order and in the country it is not possible because there is no plan,” he added.

Along the same lines, the expert said that there is no political decision to adjust public spending. “Everyone has a political crisis but the economy continues to grow and the only country that is stagnant is Argentina”he detailed.

Political campaign and proposals

“Everyone says that they are going to shrink the State but they don’t say how they are going to do it, it sounds very nice because we all know that the State is big,” shot the expert. “There are many unknowns that politicians have to begin to reveal”delved.

Then, the interviewee said that there is a lot of absence in the elections. “Agriculture is the fastest form of recovery for the country, it seems that we are going to have a very good harvest next year. You have to give them legal certainty and tell them how future withholdings are going to be handled,” explained.

Finally, Reina said that many candidates have a package of laws for the first day of office. “If the Congress does not work, the bills are of no use”, concluded.