Education and Unter will meet after crossing over discounts and the suspension of conferences

The Ministry of Education and the Unter union will meet again, possibly this Tuesday, according to the Secretary of Education, Dulio Minieri.

The official said in Fm Vyp of Viedma that the meeting will be held at the request of the union and that a “pedagogical sheet” to work “together” on educational issues.

He listed among the subjects the cEntry competition, promotions for supervisory positions, workload for supervisorsmove to full-time directors of Special Schools, among others.

Education focuses on the pedagogical issue, although It is not ruled out that Unter also wants to bring the claim for the discounts applied to this table in wages for the days of unemployment, something on which the governor Arabela Carreras this Monday in Bariloche did not want to advance and only said that the issue “is under judicial review.”

Discounts, a priority issue for Unter

Unter returned to question days ago the discounts applied that he considers illegal and an irregular proceeding by the Government. He also rejected the modifications in the institutional days of Wednesday May 10, September 21 and December 22.

The union indicated that it is waiting for Justice to resolve “the recursive ways promoted by Unter to question the mandatory conciliation, due to the defects that affected its validity. Likewise, the Viedma Chamber of Labor has not yet ruled on the Amparo action presented so that the Ministry of Education and Human Rights refrains from executing new discounts for the days of unemployment ».

Carreras, after the salary agreement, ratified the discounts in the case of the eight days of unemployment that materialized within the term of the mandatory conciliation dictated by Labor. Then the Ministry announced that the discount would be applied at the rate of one day per month, so as not to affect salaries.


