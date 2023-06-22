education as the main prevention tool

Resistance to antibiotics or antimicrobials (RAM) is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a threat to public health and it is estimated that by 2050 it will be one of the main causes of death worldwide.

Every June 21, the National Day for the Responsible Use of Antibiotics is commemorated with the aim of carrying out actions that promote the recognition of the problem and its prevention. The anniversary was decreed by the National Senate in 2019.

It is estimated that 50% of all prescribed antimicrobials are unnecessary or used inappropriately, such as the indication of antibiotics in infections that do not require it, the choice of an inappropriate antibiotic for the site of infection to be treated or the non-therapeutic use of antimicrobials.

Increase awareness and knowledge about antibiotic resistance; reduce the incidence of infections; optimizing the use of antimicrobial drugs both in human and animal health, as well as at the agricultural level should be a priority.

Antimicrobial resistance: the causes

The main reasons that specialists point out as causes of this problem concern not only professionals but also the whole of society because these are incorrect prescription and self-medication.

In Argentina, Law No. 27,680 on the Prevention and Control of Antimicrobial Resistance was enacted in August, which seeks to modify inappropriate use habits in addition to reducing compulsive intake. For this purpose, it established that all antimicrobial drugs must be dispensed under a filed prescription as if they were a psychotropic drug.

In this way, in order to access an antibiotic, the patient must necessarily make a consultation and obtain a medical referral, in addition to contemplating and respecting the dose, the interval and the complete duration of the treatment.

This legal tool orders, among other things, the sale of antibiotics only under filed prescriptions, that the packages of these drugs have a special frontal labeling, and prohibits advertisements about systemic antimicrobials.

On the other hand, a study on antimicrobial resistance carried out by the College of Pharmacists of Córdoba during 2020 showed that of the total requests for antibiotics in different pharmacies in the capital and the province, non-prescription orders constituted 31.9%.

On the other hand, the age group between 25 and 44 years is the one that requested the sale of antibiotics without a medical prescription the most, followed by those between 45 and 65 and by those between 13 and 24 years.

The most requested antimicrobials were amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin, followed by azithromycin and amoxicillin with clavulanic acid. Regarding the reasons for requesting these medications without a prescription, most stated that they had used them before for the same conditions or did not have time to go to a professional consultation.

Another edge of self-medication has to do with not complying with the complete treatment, it can contribute to resistance and to the mutation and multiplication of bacteria. It is a global and growing problem that jeopardizes the effective treatment of infections.

Recommendations and keys for correct use

For these reasons, the Pan American Health Organization recommends certain measures that help combat resistance to antimicrobials:

Use antibiotics when directed by a certified health professional, do not request an antibiotic at the pharmacy without a prescription. When using an antibiotic, use it at the recommended dose, at the time indicated, and on the days established by the doctor. It is important to complete the treatment. When you are sick, be extremely hygienic. In this way, you will avoid transmitting the infection to other people. Avoid sharing medication with other people. Frequently washing your hands, avoiding contact with sick people and keeping vaccinations up to date, is essential. Infections that DO and DO NOT treat treat antibiotics. Photo: Allende Sanatorium

But in addition to the awareness and education of the population, the training of health professionals is essential. “The use of antibiotics occupies very little space in their curricula, so they graduate without a full understanding of what is happening,” Cordovan infectologist Ernesto Jakob had commented to La Voz.

“Although the community uses self-medication absolutely indiscriminately and generally in inappropriate doses, there are also doctors who do not know how to proscribe it, who do not have a clear notion of the mechanism of action, dose or dose interval,” he added.

