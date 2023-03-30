Home Entertainment Education confirmed that School 300 of San Isidro will be renovated
This Thursday, the Ministry of Education and Human Rights of Río Negro launched the call for companies to present their offers with the aim of renovating the building of the Elementary School No. 300, in San Isidro.

They confirmed that the opening will be carried out through the Price Contest 07/2023, April 14th. The official budget is $19.094.897,99.

From Education described that the work to be carried out in the building, «provide the repair of leaks, repair of interior plaster, waterproofing of the roof, repair of gutters, placement of ceilings with new luminaires and complete revision of the electrical installation. New doors will also be placed and the construction of a new subfloor and flooring will be carried out, among other works. In addition, the painting of the building will be done.

At the beginning of March, the coordinator of the Alto Valle Oeste I School Council (Cinco Saltos), Beatriz Constantinidis, informed the entire educational community about the beginning of this file to carry out the general repairs of the building. The descriptive and technical memory of the work to be carried out was also delivered there.

During March, the educational community of school 300 repeatedly cut off the routes to Añelo and Catriel as claim for the state in which the educational institution was located.


