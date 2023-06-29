Education in the context of confinement: hope for change

A World Bank report states that around 170 million students in Latin America and the Caribbean face a learning crisis after the Pandemic. This positions the region in the second worst place in the world, jeopardizing the future of our countries given the possibility of widening the gap of inequalities already present.

In this sense, the transformative aspect of education is limited to its access and laws that allow educational progression. This also enables the possibility of obtaining a decent job, both being the main resources to achieve the inclusion of those who need it most.

From a propositional perspective to overcome this gap, the World Bank Group (WBG), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) propose 4 commitments for learning recovery:

• A commitment to schooling: to ensure that no student is left behind or drops out.

• A commitment to learning and well-being: to give priority to basic skills and foster adequate levels of human capital formation throughout the process.

• A commitment to teachers: to ensure that teachers are valued and supported at all times.

• A commitment to promotion and funding: to the extent that the education recovery agenda is everyone’s responsibility and requires sufficient and wisely used resources for its implementation.

This approach highlights the relevance of each student, beyond any difference, they are all equally important to reverse this situation. Yet millions of people remain excluded from education.

In this sense, education in contexts of deprivation of liberty demands special attention and continues to be pending in a framework of inclusion in Argentina, given figures that reflect the increase in crime and recidivism. The integrating capacity provided by education in the context of confinement allows one to establish their own life project and draw a horizon for those people who have committed a crime and find themselves in social marginality.

The latest official data provided by the Directorate of Education, Culture and Sports of the Nation showed that of the 100,000 people in confinement in the country, 4,253 people achieved some type of certification, Non-Formal Education being the most chosen alternative by the inmates to find an alternative job opportunity.

The State should provide the necessary tools and promote the training of criminals so that crime is not the only alternative, and that in the absence of job offers, crime can be overcome with education. This possibility has a double benefit: on the one hand, it promotes educational development from different aspects and, on the other, it protects society against recidivism, thus improving the opportunities for successful inclusion through education and job placement.

The success in the social reintegration of detainees depends to a large extent on the support we provide so that they develop educationally. Given this, focusing the commitment on Permanent (Non-Formal) education will give them the necessary tools in skills and competencies, with the hope of change and social transformation to cooperate in their social and labor inclusion.

This commitment through Permanent Education must be shared and organized, it is the hope to overcome, once and for all, the social and criminal crisis that hurts our present and threatens our future. Strengthening the educational bases for the development of relevant skills for the labor market is what Argentina needs and deserves, and it is everyone’s responsibility.

* Master in International Relations, Vice President of the Argentine Chamber of Vocational Training and Labor Training, and President of Argentine Identity.





