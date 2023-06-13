Education spoke of updating protocols

Families of the kindergarten that operates in school 140, in the Don Bosco tercero neighborhood of Neuquén, made public a alleged case of child sexual abuse by a teacher of the institution. From Education they reported how the situation is being addressed and mentioned the need to update the protocols.

“It is a manifestation of alleged abuse. That on April 24 they are approaching the school, they make this statement of what happened. The management team of the establishment, make the respective minutes and applying the protocol, they obviously communicate to the Initial Level supervisor. And immediately the proceedings were lifted with a complaint to 102 and therefore, also from the administrativeintervention is taken from the ombudsman’s office”, informed Patricia Cresatti, provincial director of Primary Education, in dialogue with “Let’s start” in BLACK RIVER RADIO.

said for now They have no information on other cases at the school. He indicated that the teacher was on a license prior to the manifestation of alleged abuse. He came back on May 2 and is now on an extended license.

He pointed out that a meeting was held with the educational community where the Supervisory Head, the Primary Level management, the initial level, supervisors, members of the victim care center and a representative of the ATEN union intervened.

He said that this Monday the meetings will continue, with meetings by degrees. He pointed out that they are spaces to clear up doubts and so that parents can “express their concerns”.

Regarding the questioning made by a group of parents that the situation was not addressed correctly, Cresatti maintained that “the management team acted as it usually does, protecting children.” He said that in the first place it was a manifestation of an alleged abuse. “What the school does is take minutes. There was no complaint, nor was a complaint filed before judicial bodies such as a police station or the defense or the prosecutor’s office, ”he clarified.

He also emphasized that there was a request from the family that accused the teacher, “of the protection of that manifestation of the alleged situation of abuse.”

and added: “the school applied all the corresponding protocol and yesterday we were able to talk with the families, listening to them and understanding that there is also a need for. how to communicate and what to communicate”.

He reiterated that “at all times the actions were correct.”

Protocols in cases of abuse in Neuquén

He stated that they see a need to work on the protocol that is in force in Resolution 144, which “add looks and that can be applied in the institutions”.

In addition to contemplating the way of communicating. “What to say is fundamental, what is communicated and what information is handled. It is a very delicate line because infants or children, adolescents or young people who are having the compulsory course of schooling. Initial, primary and secondary must be protected from and according to the circumstances of different areas. So the look in the construction of a protocol has to be broad. And give the tools to schools to be able to act calmly and without fear”; Cresatti indicated.

The fifth kindergarten in Neuquén with complaints of child sexual abuse

This is the fifth kindergarten in Neuquén for which complaints of abuse are received child sexual intercourse in recent months. The 101 complaints received against the garden music teacher 31from the Melipal neighborhood, shocked society in the middle of last year.

In May of this year, the garden music teacher 32, from the Gran Neuquén Sur neighborhood. Dozens of complaints were also registered in this case.

A few days later the complaint against the kindergarten physical education teacher 23, from the south center of Neuquén. In this case, the families also questioned that the teacher had a complaint since April, but no one had informed them.

It was during those days that the complaint against two teachers from kindergarten 47 in Rincón de los Sauces. In addition to child sexual abuse, the prosecution is investigating the possible dissemination of videos and photos that recorded the events.

