Edward Berger Set to Direct Latest ‘The Bourne Identity’ Sequel Starring Matt Damon

Edward Berger to Direct Latest “The Bourne Identity” Sequel

Award-winning director Edward Berger is reportedly in talks to direct the latest sequel of the action movie “The Bourne Identity”, starring Matt Damon. Universal Pictures is said to be negotiating with Berger as they attempt to revive the franchise.

The project is currently in the early stages of development and is yet to find a screenwriter to pen the script. The previous installment in the series, “Jason Bourne”, was released in 2016 and now fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the sixth film in the franchise.

The “The Bourne Identity” series has been a box office success, with a cumulative gross of over $1.6 billion. However, the return of Matt Damon as the lead character will depend on the strength of the script and the story. Damon has not made any commitments yet, as he considers the possibility of returning to the role.

Fans of the series are excited about the latest installment and are hopeful for the return of Matt Damon as the lead. Stay tuned for more updates as the project develops.

