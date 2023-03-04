The Vienna-based band eerah writes songs that open up like colorful kaleidoscopes. Consciously taking your time and immersing yourself. Losing yourself in a world that is all about gain. eerah took their time with their debut album, after a debut EP Narrow 2019, and take their time on their debut album. Songs that have the multi-minute and patient song structure of Pink Floyd as their basic framework. All instruments leave room for each other, don’t play themselves in the foreground over others, always serve the song and add up to the “cloud of sound” eerah. A very democratic and organic sound that eerah create.

eerah

Eerah are Julia Fessler (vocals, guitar), Ingo Geiger (vocals, guitar), Philipp Fischer (guitar), Max Kadlec (drums) and Nikolai Nordmann (bass + synth). The band members of eerah carefully complement each other with their parts and never overload the songs. Because the moments when little is played are just as relevant and promote the relaxing effect and the reduction of stress, whereby eerah paradoxically find their own sound while they don’t play at all, but rather hold back, let go, let sound.

The antiphonal singing by Ingo Geiger and Julia Fessler provides variety and liveliness. As a little bonus there are howling ones Sympathy for the Devil-nice backing vocals in Comedown. Julia Fessler uses the synthesizers in a variety of ways: sometimes shimmering, sometimes progging with a depth effect like in High Spirits. The 80s can also be heard here and there. Eerah lead guitarist Philipp often plays with reverb and delay in the vocal breaks. By losing ground and letting go, eerah succeeds in finding heaven – “We fall up much more often,” said André Heller. The bass plays an important role. With style-defining Sgt. Peppers-typical bass runs, he frames the sound that the free spirits of eerah conjure up and keeps them from falling out of the ordinary.

Pink Floyd und Mazzy Star



Inspired by the basic inspiration of Pink Floyd’s long-lasting songs, these are songs, mostly beyond the 5-minute mark – they became longer and longer in a natural process. One of those songs High Spirits is a tremendous nod to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here album songs. Chosen as the center piece of the record for a longer breath taking out and pausing.

Other musical heavens like the Mazzy Star song “Blue Light” inspired “Narrow” in 6/8 time with vocals present open up while listening. The song 2017 writes the post-rock on the Hall flag with its wavelikeness and intensity and expansive coolness, but also integrates prog elements. In Happier the drumming of the prog Geneseis seems to break through. And Brian Jonestown Massacre and ’60s organ overtones can be found in Expectations.

Music on the Edges of Time

eerah’s music is about being and the moment. Diving away from the surging world events. Eerah make music on the edges of time. For a long time, eerah’s music acted as a counterpoint to the hectic world we live in. In 2019 eerah’s music seemed like it had fallen out of the modern world, in 2020 the world fell out of the modern world. It’s always interesting how music ages or changes. As a soundtrack, eerah’s songs fit perfectly into the pandemic situation between the deceleration of society and shifted realities and gained in conciseness during this time.

With the 8 songs, the band also counteracts the danger of taking too much time or not getting to the point. Time well spent listening to this record. For some, the deceleration is perhaps too calm. However, it is exactly what makes eerah’s music – the central characteristic that makes eerah’s music unique. In the second half the album finds the balance between calm and stormy passages, also in the conducting drumming. The album form is noticeably appreciated and taken into account in the well-considered sequencing of the songs, which flow into one another in one go.

All in all, Comedown by eerah is diverse in its influences, has its own band identity in taking its time and finding a sound in playing a little. Sometimes still a bit close to the stars of other past bands – so maybe one or two songs are very much based on former band stars. The real trump card of this debut album, however, is that eerah bring their own, often laid back, kaleidoscopic and horizon-expanding sound vision to life over the longest stretches of comedowns.

