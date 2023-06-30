What a great place Eetcafé Ocean is in Amsterdam East! A nice, homely atmosphere and super friendly staff. No-nonsense dishes that are completely homemade from scratch. And a nice terrace overlooking the water.

Eetcafé Ocean: a hidden gem with a terrace on the Borneo island in Amsterdam East!

Eetcafé Ocean is more than just a place to eat in Amsterdam East. It is a place where local residents of all ages and backgrounds come together. Owners René and Parel had a cozy living room restaurant for years before they got the chance to rent the vacant Ocean. It was their dream to make Ocean the living room of the neighborhood, and they certainly succeeded! Inside it feels very homely, the staff is super friendly, and on the terrace you imagine yourself in a beach bar where everyone knows each other.

Eetcafé Ocean in Amsterdam Eastern Lebanese bread pizza with sour cream and anchovies

Everything homemade

And of course we are curious about the food! Eetcafé Ocean is known for its no-nonsense dishes that are completely homemade. From juicy burgers and tender ribs and satay that even people from Indonesia are lyrical about: everything is made from scratch in the kitchen and is very tasty. We start with a Lebanese bread pizza: perfect as a starter to share. In our case topped with sour cream, anchovies, mozzarella and arugula: very tasty! There are also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, so we will definitely come back for the vegan bread pizza with grilled vegetables and harissa tomato sauce.

Juicy burgers and tasty vegan main dishes

As a main course we opt for the sea burger: a homemade salmon burger with mango-tomato salsa and lime mayonnaise. Extremely tasty, perfectly cooked so that the burger does not become dry, and with crispy (naturally homemade) fries made from organic potatoes. We also eat the Chef’s Special burger: a thick veal burger with cheddar, bacon, jalapenos and piccallily mayonnaise. Also highly recommended! Prefer a vegetarian or vegan main course? The No Chicken Satay skewer is extremely popular, and the vegan ravioli also seems really delicious.

Chef’s Special Lemon Tart Burger

Limoncello Cheese Cake

The desserts deserve their own paragraph, because wow: of course all cakes are also homemade, by owner Parel. There is a Triple Chocolate cake that was just cut when we arrived, with 3 layers of Tony Chocolonely. Apple pie with a layer of almond paste on the bottom. And Limoncello Cheesecake with coconut and vanilla sauce. And of course many more goodies including (vegan) ice cream.

You can tell: we really fell in love with Eetcafé Ocean. Whether you’re from the area, or you’re just looking for a nice place with good food: definitely pay a visit!

Restaurant Ocean

RJH Fortuynplein 29, Amsterdam East

