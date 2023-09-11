Egg white cake – easy and delicious recipe to make now!

If you love fluffy and light cake, you will certainly love this egg white cake. Furthermore, it is easy to make and can even have different flavors.

Egg white cake recipe

This is because the addition of egg whites brings lightness to the dough. Furthermore, another technique to make the cake even fluffier was to exchange part of the flour for cornstarch.

How to store egg whites

First of all, it’s important for you to know that we don’t want you to discard the egg yolks to make this recipe. Around here, we are against waste. Therefore, if you want to use this part of the egg, we recommend using it to make a classic quindim or even this lemon tart.

But, in any case, know that it is possible to freeze the egg whites, that is, as you use the yolks, you will store the egg whites to use them later.

To do this, simply leave it in an airtight container, in the freezer, for up to 3 months. To use, simply thaw in the refrigerator until it returns to its original texture.

Cake flavor ideas

Even using orange juice in the dough, this cake ends up having a more neutral flavor. This way, it is possible to bring more flavor by adding, for example:

Zest of orange, lemon or even tangerine;Vanilla extract, preferably homemade, like this one;Toppings, such as jellies, syrups and even fruits in syrup.

Check out how to make egg white cake

Prep Time:

5 minutes

Cook Time:

40 minutes

Total Time:

45 minutes

Fluffy and delicious, this egg white cake is a great option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of butter; 4 beaten egg whites; 2 cups of sugar; 1 and 1/2 cup of wheat flour; 1/2 cup of cornstarch; 1/2 tablespoon of cake yeast; 1 cup of orange juice; 1 tablespoon of milk.

Instructions

Start by mixing the butter, sugar and milk and beating until it forms a very fluffy cream. Without a doubt, using a mixer will help make it even fluffier; Then, mix the orange juice and then add the flour and yeast; Finally, add the egg whites and mix gently until uniform; Transfer your dough into a pan greased with butter and flour and bake in a preheated oven, at a temperature of 200º for approximately 40 minutes or until it is very firm; Let it cool well, unmold and finish as desired – see notes.

Notes

This cake is very basic. If you want to add more flavor, check out our tips above.

