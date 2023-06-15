Eguía criticized Javier Milei and explained why he will not be the Neuquén libertarian candidate in the PASO

The radio host and former candidate for governor of Neuquén with the Complir party, Carlos Eguía, today criticized in harsh terms the presidential candidate Javier Milei, whom he described as “garbage” and “thief”. The media businessman will not be part of the assembly of La Libertad Avanza in the province in the PASO of August 13 and explained how the adhesion was left for another party, Arriba Neuquén.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Eguía, who at the time was a member of Together for Change and supported Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullriche, this year had turned his preference towards Milei, from whom he has now completely disassociated himself.

Said it’s a “liar, hypocrite and false» and described it as «garbage». He recounted how the presidential candidate was treated during his visits to Neuquén and stated “in San Martín de los Andes, walking next to me, he told me ‘Carlos, I’m going to punch this one I have here.’ He is crazy, sick ».

Eguía had started the proceedings last year in the federal court of Neuquén to create a party called Fuerza Libertariabut since it did not arrive with the procedures, it used the Complirar stamp in the provincial ones of April 16.

Today he questioned that “themselves after They sent the whole country to challenge my name and logo ». “That’s why I never went out and we didn’t have a national game to play and when we had it ready, I see yesterday’s tweet and our souls fell apart.”

Up Neuquén, Milei’s chosen one

Eguía himself referred to the adhesion of Up Neuquena party that obtained the definitive legal status on March 1 and that acted as collector of Rolando Figueroa in April, to the national alliance of La Libertad Avanza.

Although it is not yet confirmed, the version is that Nadia Marquezwho headed the list for the Legislature, whoever competes for the position of national deputy. «See if it will be chaste who has not even finished being a councilor, has just won an election with Rolando Figueroa as a candidate for provincial deputy, who has not yet assumed office and already wants to run for national deputy, “he criticized.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



