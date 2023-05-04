Egypt: 14 dead and 25 injured in a bus crash

CAIRO (AP) — At least 14 people were killed when a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck traveling at low speed on a highway in southwestern Egypt, according to authorities and local media.

The clash occurred on Wednesday night in the province of Nuevo Valle, according to its governor, Mohamed el-Zamout. Another 25 people were injured, he added in a statement.

17 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to nearby hospitals and morgues, it added.

The statement did not go into details about the cause of the accident.

The local daily El Shorouk quoted an unnamed official as saying the bus had crashed into the truck, which was “practically parking” on the road. There were 45 people on the bus going to the capital, Cairo.

Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives each year in Egypt, which has a low level of transport safety. Collisions are mostly due to speeding, poor road conditions, or traffic violations.

