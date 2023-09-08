EHRFEM 23/24 – Festival of Women in Music – mica

This season, the EHRBAR SAAL in Vienna is putting a special focus on the event series “EHRFEM 23/24 – Festival of Women in Music”, which offers women in music a platform and should give them the attention they deserve.

THE FIRST WOMAN to publicize her status as a composer by having her works printed was Maddalena Casulana. Considered a late Renaissance composer, she was born in 1544 in the province of Siena. Her first book of madrigals, the “Primo libro de madrigali a cinque voci”, Venice, Gardano, 1583, was one of the most outstanding finds in musicology. However, it was considered incomplete because the alto part book, which was in a Polish library, had been lost. However, in October 2021, Laurie Stras found this missing part book in the Russian State Library in Moscow. It has been fully available since April 2023, including translations of texts and poetry. Her goal is to show the world the imaginary error of man that only men are capable of great spiritual works – Casulana wrote in her dedication to the published volume of 1568.

What’s the better weapon?

A contemporary of Maddalena Casulana was Barbara Strozzi. Strozzi once asked the members of the Unison Academy, who were all gentlemen and came from the intellectual upper class of the lagoon city of Venice, the question of which means were the better weapons of love. She suggested nature, tears, or art – such as music – as possible answers. It was a sultry evening in 17th-century Venice when the members of said Accademia rowed themselves in gondolas to the home of librettist Giulio Strozzi. They were curious because Barbara Strozzi, his wife, for whose sake the academy was founded in the first place, was supposed to give the answer to this question that evening.

“Now what is love’s best weapon?”, she asked again as she stepped confidently in front of the company. She could not doubt her guests’ decision, she said to the Accademici, because they had decided in favor of singing, probably without knowing it. She herself knows with certainty that she would not enjoy the honor of her audience’s presence if she had invited them to watch her cry instead of hearing her sing. Shortly thereafter, a young musician who had gone unnoticed until then began to play his theorbo, and after a few bars Strozzi’s voice flowed into the hall, whereupon everyone knew why they had come.

Fly over the centuries

With the music of female composers, it is easy to fly over the centuries in this way, because unfortunately very many are not listed and research is difficult. In the honorable hall but in the coming months many contemporary compositions by female hands will also be heard. Above all, works by Johanna Doderer, who was born in Dornbirn in 1969 and likes to incorporate elements of joy into her compositions. Your music may tie in with past epochs, because “It is time itself”so Johanna Doderer, “makes things new again”. She wanted to leave the gloom of all new music since 1945 and compose music from within her own inner space, which ideally manages to make a concert hall shine with sounds.

In Johanna Doderer’s opera “Schubert’s Journey to Atzenbrugg” many components come together that also belong together: the poetry of a writer, namely Peter Turrinis, who is responsible for the libretto, the music of a Franz Schubert, his life and love and the contemporary composition by Johanna Doderer.

Franz Schubert is also in the honorable hall an often recurring program item, in particular – nomen est omen – at the Schubertiade Wieden, who titled their opening concert in autumn “Josefa”. This refers to Schubert’s sister, who cared for her brother in Vienna’s Kettenbrückengasse for the last few days until his death.

A composition by Johanna Doderer will be heard on this evening for the first time this season, but by no means for the last time. So we are happy to be able to hear one of her waltzes at our New Year’s concert.

When do reality and imagination match?

In the works of the Ukrainian composer Anna Korsun, born in Donetsk in 1986, it is possible to dive into deep oceans, slowing down, so slowly that it is almost unbearable and that every form threatens to dissolve completely. Only in daydreams and in art is it possible to let reality and imagination become one.

Anna Korsun deals with opposites whose coexistence and encounter range from mutual displacement to mutual penetration, from a reciprocal influence, a tonal contrast of vowels and consonants, from harmony to conflict. Since the war has been raging, her works have carried these traumatic events within them. Some sounds put themselves in a different context due to the terrible events. In “Song of a Fish” the sounds seem more like swallowing and screaming, while listening you can feel the movements of the throat and gills, the struggle for oxygen.

We are aware that there is a danger of an ideological harmonization of the contradiction between music and politics, namely that ideas or events are thought together and put together that do not necessarily belong together. Current affairs, context and work are not automatically linked like pearls on a chain.

The youngest composer

The youngest composer in the autumn program is Alma Deutscher. In December, at her C. Bechstein Piano Recital, she will perform pieces newly composed for the evening. Exactly what it is about remains a secret until the evening of the recital. Even Alma Deutscher doesn’t know yet, since the works are still being created. They may already be hovering over Vienna, will soon be realized and hopefully manifested in the Ehrbar Saal in December.

vision and inspiration

Know the paths, know the mountains, know the trees, know the snow, know the light. libia scivias. Know the ways, is considered a secret illuminated Hildegard von Bingen codex. Which now takes us back a long way.

In libia scivias she describes, in the year 1151, 26 self-experienced visions. Her 77 songs, which she said were attempts to express the unspeakable, also spring from these visions. She heard the angels singing and tried to turn them into notes. Centuries later, when Alma Deutscher speaks of the act of composing, it also sounds like a mixture of inspiration and vision, and that is perhaps how it is sometimes to be understood when female musicians speak of their relationship to their instrument, of this interaction and also when the interaction on stage seems to be connected with another force and then suddenly this energy arises, which spills over the audience like a warm, gentle wave and grabs everyone, shakes them. One then goes home shaken, shaken by music and mysterious forces, as if roused, fulfilled and inspired.

But what is the New Year’s concert by female composers all about?

At the New Year’s concert in the Ehrbar Saal, which takes place on January 1, 2024, at 5 p.m., compositions by female composers will be heard. Together with Ursula Erhart Schwertmann, Irene Suchy is working on a music program that will perform all the polkas, marches and polonaises by Josephine Weinlich, Charlotte Wiener, Lena Stein-Schneider, Hilda Löwe, Leopoldine Blahetka and the latest dance styles by Viola Falb, Sofia Gubaidulina, Johanna Doderer and Melissa Coleman.

Not enough reception?

If you search for Viola Falb or Melissa Coleman on the internet, you will find their works, their personal web appearances and audio or video recordings.

What one hardly finds are reviews, writings about their compositions, reviews of their CDs or concerts. No interviews, no quotes. Wouldn’t it be the task of the musicologists and music journalists, but also of the institutions, the media, to discuss the newly emerging works so that they can be classified, understood, contextualized, remembered, called upon, and related to others?

The story gets richer with every woman

Women have composed great works and they continue to do so and more and more. They compose and they conduct. It is up to society to make its work, skills and creativity visible. This happens by creating opportunities to step onto big stages and be able to show yourself. It is up to the funding institutions, the organisers, the dramaturgy and direction and the audience to determine how visible artists and composers are made. It’s up to society to rewrite history, back and forth. It becomes more beautiful, deeper and richer with every woman who becomes visible.

When asked about their own musical language, musicians and composers usually answer very differently. It is almost as if the music speaks an infinite number of languages ​​and as if they are understandable to many at the same time. It’s not like the Tower of Babel, where everything ends up crooked, but rather as if the musical ways of speaking were woven into a carpet that was denser in some places, lighter in others, more interwoven in others is more permeable to some. There he stands in one tradition, there he breaks away from another and yet rhythms, melodies, tonality and atonality repeat themselves, so that a crazy fabric emerges that hopefully never ends

end will be tied.

So why EHRFEM? If this question is still in the room, then let it be written down again at this point: It is so and it is sad. Female composers and female musicians were hardly noticed in the great historiography of music and were not “co-written”.

Highlights with music by and with women in the Ehrbar Saal include:

the big ones C. Bechstein Piano recitalswhich will be contested this season by outstanding pianists, namely by Irma Gigani (28.9.), Lilya Zilberstein (9.11.) and Alma Deutscher (14.12.) The Schubertiade Wieden, at which works by Johanna Doderer (17.10.) and a Alma Mahler focus (30.11.) will be presented. An exciting symposium on the topic of directorial theater in the opera with the renowned mezzo-soprano Waltraud Meier (23. & 24.11.). A concert in which the saxophonist Michaela Reingruber together with the pianist Baiba Osina the question “Is the saxophone female?“ explored (1.12.). The Concert of women – the musicians from Cantando Admont with works by Madeleine Casulana, Mirela Iviĉevic ua (2.12.) a New Year’s Concertwhich features female composers only, based on a concept by Irene Suchy (1.1.)

RESPECTABLE NIGHTS – A celebration of the arts

Another outstanding event in the fall is “HORABLE NÄCHTE – A Festival of the Arts”, which takes place on October 14th & 15th. On these days, all rooms and halls of the Palais Honourable an impressive stage for music, literature, cabaret, theatre, performance, opera, pop, jazz, film and installations. The colorful and varied spectacle begins at 10 a.m. (with an open end!) and promises both cultural diversity and culinary delights in the brand new Ehr Bar.

++++

Link:

honorable hall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

