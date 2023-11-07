Eicma 2023, the eightieth edition is underway. And Milan returns as the capital of two wheels

MILAN – Eicma returns to make motorcyclists and others dream. Officially the event, which never turned off its engines during the year, started with important numbers. At the press conference that kicked off the event, open to the public from 9 to 12 November, president Pietro Meda, after remembering the entrepreneur Roberto Colaninno, confirmed: “It is an extraordinary edition, more than two thousand brands represented and seven hundred direct exhibitors. It is a central event for two wheels, we have compared it to the motorbike Olympics.”

And the CEO of Eicma and president of Confindustria Ancma, Paolo Magri, underlined in his speech: “The industry’s response to Eicma is impressive. We are by far the most important event on two wheels.”

The municipality of Milan is thus at the center of mobility and the deputy mayor Anna Scavuzzo commented: “It is an honor to be the capital of two wheels for a week. Through Eicma, our city looks at and illustrates mobility with innovation and has the opportunity to do so in an international context.”

The lights and the glitter of the chrome of the motorbikes invade the exhibition center, above all it tries to create an emotion, an effect on every visitor. For the governor of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana “it is the most important international event in the two-wheel field which continues to progress. This year there are brands from 45 different countries. It is already a very important reason and it is within our region. Above all, it represents a very important sector of the two-wheel industrial sector, combining beauty and creativity with this.”