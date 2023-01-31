“It sounds so good! It’s refreshing!” “The inheritance of intangible cultural heritage is really amazing!” “Quanzhou people are so proud!”… This year, Quanzhou Nanyin made its debut on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala. Singer Tan Weiwei and 38 Nanyin actors jointly The performance of the song “Hundred Birds Returning to Their Nests”, the collision of Millennium Gagaku and pop music, has become a major memory point of this year’s Spring Festival Gala. Looking back on that trip to the Spring Festival Gala, the eight participants from Jinjiang are still fresh in their memories…

The selection of actors requires a tall man to sleep well for half a month

“Hundred Birds Returning to Their Nests” was jointly performed by three groups: Quanzhou Teachers College, Quanzhou Nanyin Inheritance Center, and Xiamen Nan Orchestra.

Xu Qiaowen from Anhai is a sophomore undergraduate at Quanzhou Normal University. When it comes to her Spring Festival Gala experience, the selection process is the most unforgettable for her. “In mid-November last year, I learned that there was a Nanyin program in CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala that was going to select performers in our school. I was very pleasantly surprised at the time and hoped that I could seize this opportunity. Nanyin’s singing voice and the height of the actors are not less than 1.6 meters… These are the hard conditions in the selection process. Every time I am selected, I don’t know if this is the last round, and I don’t know whether I can be selected. It takes half a month Didn’t sleep well.”

On November 21, 2022, Xu Qiaowen, who had just finished evening class, returned to the dormitory to rest, when her cell phone rang suddenly. “Record a self-introduction, now!” A message from the pipa teacher popped up. “This is too sudden!” Xu Qiaowen thought to herself, “but this opportunity must not be missed! I quickly got up from the bed, quickly put on makeup, did my hair, and borrowed a relatively formal dress from my classmates.” This is what she participated in. The fourth round of selection. At the beginning of December, the list of candidates was announced. Seeing that she was on the list, Xu Qiaowen said frankly, “I really feel very lucky, and the countdown to the Spring Festival Gala has also begun…”

After confirming the participants, the three groups began an orderly rehearsal. “If you want to achieve success, you must first sharpen your tools.” Before performing, choosing a suitable pair of four treasures is the key to a successful performance.

On the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, the musical instruments held by female performers are called “Sibao”, also known as “Sikuai”, which is a kind of Nanguan “Xiasiguan” musical instrument, which is composed of four rectangular bamboo pieces. The performer holds two pieces in each of the left and right hands, and vibrates the wrist quickly to make the bamboo pieces collide with each other, making a continuous sound like a pipa.

“A good set of four treasures is not easy to pick, but fate is also important.” Xu Yanyan from Shenzhen and Shanghai is a member of Quanzhou Nanyin Inheritance Center. When it comes to picking four treasures, she has a vivid metaphor, “It’s like picking apples.” , to choose one that is big, sweet, juicy, and good-looking, it takes time to compare and screen.” Xu Yanyan introduced that the four treasures are made of bamboo, and the timbre of each pair has subtle differences, which requires multiple , Play and listen carefully, in order to pick out the most crisp tone.

Entering Beijing for the first time and becoming a “Xiaoyang man” rushing to rehearse in the hotel lobby

Due to the large number of participating groups, they also encountered “little troubles” in the rehearsals before entering Beijing.

Xu Dani from Anhai works for the Xiamen South Orchestra. Recalling the preparation process before entering Beijing, she said, “Due to the impact of the epidemic in the early stage, we had no way to go to Quanzhou to rehearse with everyone. We could only use the video sent by the program director to determine the shape of the movements and the pronunciation of the singing. But the video and the live summary There is a difference. There will be a mirror image problem when watching the video. We can’t be sure whether some movements are to the left or right. “

On December 9, the first thing the three teams did after meeting in Beijing was to discuss and resolve the issue of unity. “From the angle and height of each hand movement, we started to adjust, and we discussed together to find a way of performing that is more suitable for the team as a whole.” Xu Dani recalled, after adjusting again and again, it was finally presented on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala. “Birds Returning to Their Nests”.

When I first entered Beijing, it was at the peak of the epidemic. Before the official rehearsal started, the performers “lay down” one after another. Cai Zhenxiang from Dongshi is the first “Xiaoyang person” in the Xiamen South Orchestra. “What I was most worried about at the time was not Yang, but because he was afraid that Yang would not be able to go on stage before the performance.” Cai Zhenxiang said frankly that after he was “successful” for the first time, he was still “lucky”, “because we arrived The time in Beijing is relatively early, so I have time to recover and try not to affect the subsequent rehearsals.”

“Xiaoyang people” appeared one after another, which squeezed the rehearsal time to a certain extent. In order to seize the time, the performance team seized every rehearsal venue and time, in the hotel lobby and rest room, sometimes wearing performance clothes, sometimes wearing practice clothes, “the Spring Festival Gala officially rehearses five times, but on weekdays we rehearse independently. The number of times has been countless.” Said Cai Jingru from Dongshi.

Practicing smiling in the mirror every day, Sa Beining was “fanned” by Nanyin

Practicing standing posture, walking around the field, adjusting the position of the four treasures, lip shape of libretto, eye expression… In order to present the show perfectly, every member of the participating team is constantly digging out details.

Cai Jingru said, “The director asked us to smile when performing and to show full enthusiasm, but in fact, as Nanyin performers, we used to have more reserved expressions during performances and did not grin, so this is also a brand new performance. The whole show lasted more than four minutes, and we all had to grin and never let up for a moment.” “It’s really difficult to make expressions!” Xu Qiaowen also has a deep understanding of this, “I practice how to face the mirror every day Laughing, I feel like my face is about to twitch.”

For the eight actors from Jinjiang, Quanzhou Nanyin is not only an intangible cultural heritage, but also a local accent. Bringing traditional cultural treasures to the national stage and shouldering the heavy responsibility of spreading, the actors also feel a lot of pressure. “We have experienced five major platoons, and the order of appearance has changed almost every time. We have constantly adjusted the positions and formations of the players, and each time we have a sense of urgency.” Cai Kailin from Dongshi said.

However, whenever the rehearsal is over, the actors can always get affirmation and praise from the on-site staff. For the audience’s recognition and encouragement, they believe that this not only comes from the team’s diligent practice, but also from the charm of Nanyin. “Every time after the rehearsal, I feel very at ease, because all the audience on the scene will give us very warm applause.” Huang Zhuju from Lingyuan recalled, “This is not only an encouragement for us, but also everyone’s appreciation for “Hundred Birds”. Returning to the Nest” and the affirmation of Quanzhou Nanyin will make me feel very proud in my heart.”

Ke Shiya from Lingyuan revealed, “During the rehearsal at the main station, many celebrities and artists had never seen the Four Treasures, and they were very curious about how it sounded. I was very impressed. Once at the end of the rehearsal, I met the CCTV host Sa Teacher Bening, he thought there were organs installed in our Four Treasures.”

Stunning appearance on the reunion night continues to write a new chapter of the Millennium Gagaku

On the evening of the New Year’s Eve, more than two months of hard work finally ushered in the moment of acceptance. “Facing such a big stage, it is impossible to say that I am not nervous, but at that time the excitement was greater than the nervousness.” Cai Zhenxiang recalled the scene before taking the stage-“We are going to the Spring Festival Gala! We are going to the Spring Festival Gala!” The atmosphere in the whole backstage was very enthusiastic. Everyone cheered each other up and worked hard, as if they were about to go to the battlefield.

As a musician, Cai Zhenxiang needs to sit and play, “Because the stage will rise during the performance, we have to run to the designated position in advance. At that time, we all trotted up to the stage with a chair in one hand and an instrument in the other. Our costumes are long, and we are especially afraid of being caught, so we are careful before going on stage, for fear of making mistakes.”

From gathering together to watch the Spring Festival Gala, to performing programs and accompanying them remotely, although the participants felt a little regretful that they could not go home on the reunion night, they were also proud to be able to “reunite” with their families in a special way. Quanzhou Nanyin, who made a stunning appearance on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, was loved by the audience, and made them deeply feel the unique charm of traditional intangible cultural heritage, and also strengthened their confidence and determination to inherit intangible cultural heritage.

“The trip to the Spring Festival Gala not only increased my knowledge, but the most important thing is to present Quanzhou Nanyin to audiences at home and abroad.” “It is our honor as the inheritors of Nanyin to be known, learned and loved by everyone.” “As a young actor, I hope that I can continue to learn the theoretical knowledge of Nanyin, enhance my expressive ability, learn and sing Nanyin well, and let more people pay attention to Nanyin and like Nanyin!”…

The story of the Spring Festival Gala is over, but the important task of spreading the sound of the Millennium Gagaku and inheriting the traditional culture is being continued in the hands of generations of “Nanyin people”.

List of 8 actors from Jinjiang

Shenzhen and Shanghai: Xu Yanyan

Spirit source: Huang Zhuju, Ke Shiya

An Hai: Xu Qiaowen, Xu Dani

Dongshi: Cai Zhenxiang, Cai Jingru, Cai Kailin

