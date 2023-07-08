eight dead and five trapped under rubble due to building collapse in Brazil

At least eight people died, three were rescued from the rubble and another five are listed as missing, after the collapse that occurred this Friday in a building in the Brazilian city of Recife, local authorities reported.

According to the preliminary balance of victims, released by the Pernambuco Fire Department, it was possible to confirm “that eight people were found lifeless among the rubble.” Unofficially, it emerged that two of the dead are a 12-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man, while no data was released about the rest.

In addition, in the rescue tasks, three people were found alive and presenting injuries, while another five continue to be sought by firefighters.

The collapse, the causes of which are still being investigated, occurred after 6 p.m. (local time) today in a four-story building, located in the municipality of Paulista, in the suburb of Janga, 17 kilometers from the city of Recife. .

“The damaged building had already received, on several occasions, an eviction order from the authorities,” he reported to the Europa Press agency.

“However, the property was still occupied, despite the risks that this implied,” reported, for its part, the G1 news portal, belonging to the Globo Radio and TV Group,

The Pernambuco state government published on its social networks that eight removal teams have already been sent to the site, after the Civil Defense was alerted by the collapse.

Likewise, the emergency services provided assistance, with the help of specially trained dogs, in search of possible survivors under the rubble, because some people managed to communicate with the outside, including several children.