Home » Eight migrants die when boat capsizes off the coast of Senegal
Entertainment

Eight migrants die when boat capsizes off the coast of Senegal

by admin
Eight migrants die when boat capsizes off the coast of Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Eight migrants have been found dead after a boat capsized off Senegal’s north coast trying to reach Europe, the government said.

Firefighters and the navy have recovered the bodies and authorities have launched an operation to search for survivors, Senegalese Interior Minister Felix Abdoulaye Diome said Thursday in the city of Saint-Louis, where the bodies were taken.

Saint-Louis morgue director Mourtalla Mbaye told The Associated Press that approximately 155 people were on board and that many of the survivors were wounded and receiving treatment in a military zone in the city.

Six corpses were taken to the morgue, all men. It was not clear how many people survived and how many are still missing, Mbaye said.

The event occurs several days after seven people were found dead and 50 were rescued on a ship that was also going to Europe and was also found off the coast of Saint-Louis. At least 90 people are missing in connection with that event.

It also occurs after the announcement by a Spanish rescue group that some 300 people disappeared at the end of June when three ships left two different cities in Senegal.

The Atlantic flyway is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dead or missing in the first half of 2023, according to an aid group.

___

Babacar Dione contributed to this report.

See also  Two hundred works of art returned to Italy from the USA (worth 10 million). Franceschini: "Great operation, thanks to the Carabinieri"

You may also like

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Share New Sneak...

Zegna Baruffa increases investments in sustainability. «It is...

Dollar pain: before the weekend, the blue rises...

Discovering «The secrets of colour»

Varied options to enjoy with the family

The TV and Film Industry Faces Uncertainty as...

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Plans to Cut...

Here are the 10 stars of Goodwood, the...

After denying that he sexually abused the complainants,...

Formula E, the Maserati lightning. The great challenge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy