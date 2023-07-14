Eight migrants die when boat capsizes off the coast of Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Eight migrants have been found dead after a boat capsized off Senegal’s north coast trying to reach Europe, the government said.

Firefighters and the navy have recovered the bodies and authorities have launched an operation to search for survivors, Senegalese Interior Minister Felix Abdoulaye Diome said Thursday in the city of Saint-Louis, where the bodies were taken.

Saint-Louis morgue director Mourtalla Mbaye told The Associated Press that approximately 155 people were on board and that many of the survivors were wounded and receiving treatment in a military zone in the city.

Six corpses were taken to the morgue, all men. It was not clear how many people survived and how many are still missing, Mbaye said.

The event occurs several days after seven people were found dead and 50 were rescued on a ship that was also going to Europe and was also found off the coast of Saint-Louis. At least 90 people are missing in connection with that event.

It also occurs after the announcement by a Spanish rescue group that some 300 people disappeared at the end of June when three ships left two different cities in Senegal.

The Atlantic flyway is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dead or missing in the first half of 2023, according to an aid group.

___

Babacar Dione contributed to this report.

