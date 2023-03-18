Mario Gerbán, 41, was accused this morning of the femicide of Cristina González, 39, whose body was found Thursday afternoon in the Neuquén plateau area. The prosecutor Maria Eugenia Titanti also requested that preventive detention is imposed for a period of eight months.

The official defender, Raúl Caferra, remarked the current prison emergency that the province is going through, due to overpopulation and overcrowding. The judge of Guarantees Lucas Yancarelli allowed the formulation of charges and imposed the arrest of the accused.

The investigation period was set at four months. The plaintiff lawyer, Manuela Castro, intervened on behalf of the victim.

Cristina, mother of five children, was extremely vulnerable, lived on the streets for years and suffered problematic substance use. He was reported missing in November 2022.

This is the third known femicide so far this year in the province of Neuquén. On February 11, Jorge Lagos murdered Luz de los Milagros Prieto, 20, and her mother and her ex-partner, Norma Morales, 58. The evidence collected indicates that he also sexually assaulted the young woman.

