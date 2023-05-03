Home » Eight people die in armed confrontation in Mexico
Entertainment

Eight people die in armed confrontation in Mexico

by admin
Eight people die in armed confrontation in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people were killed in a gun battle with Mexican military personnel in the western state of Michoacán, where various criminal groups are fighting for control of the region.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday night in a mountainous area between the municipalities of Ixtlán de los Hervores and Ecuandureo, northeast of Michoacán, where agents of the Ministry of National Defense who were conducting a patrol met members of an organized crime group and an exchange of fire ensued.

Six men and two women died at the scene, the state Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday, opening an investigation into the case.

Some local media indicated that alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel participated in the confrontation.

A week ago a similar event was recorded in Michoacán that left seven dead, including a military man.

Michoacán is one of the six states that concentrates about half of the homicides in Mexico along with Guanajuato, Baja California, Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua, according to federal authorities.

See also  Thélios, full of orders and another 200 hires for Lvmh's glasses

You may also like

Danube Commentary: Archival Fiction

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence according to Stephen...

Psychologists and psychiatric experts declare tomorrow

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

the blockade continues despite the eviction order

🔴 LIVE | Blue dollar today in Córdoba:...

A 22-year-old girl was found dead after a...

The government made the increase in Progresar Scholarships...

10,000 screenwriters in the United States go on...

De Paul’s reunion with Mateu Lahoz and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy