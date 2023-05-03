Eight people die in armed confrontation in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people were killed in a gun battle with Mexican military personnel in the western state of Michoacán, where various criminal groups are fighting for control of the region.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday night in a mountainous area between the municipalities of Ixtlán de los Hervores and Ecuandureo, northeast of Michoacán, where agents of the Ministry of National Defense who were conducting a patrol met members of an organized crime group and an exchange of fire ensued.

Six men and two women died at the scene, the state Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday, opening an investigation into the case.

Some local media indicated that alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel participated in the confrontation.

A week ago a similar event was recorded in Michoacán that left seven dead, including a military man.

Michoacán is one of the six states that concentrates about half of the homicides in Mexico along with Guanajuato, Baja California, Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua, according to federal authorities.

