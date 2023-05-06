Eiichiro Oda on Netflix’s ONE PIECE live-action series: “It won’t come out until I’m satisfied” | Hypebeast

Netflix’s “ONE PIECE” live-action series, which is scheduled to be officially launched this year, seems to have some changes. As the protagonist Luffy celebrates his birthday on May 5, the author Eiichiro Oda personally shared his thoughts on the live-action series.

Among them, he mentioned that the reason why he nodded and agreed to make a live-action album in 2016 was because of his own age. This may be the last chance to promote “ONE PIECE” to the world, “If we want to make a live-action I hope to be able to personally supervise while I still have the energy to do so.”

Eiichiro Oda then pointed out that he has been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for a while, but due to differences in cultural backgrounds, it is sometimes difficult to find common ground with each other, “Although they understand each character, we are obviously from very different cultures, so in We have different codes and mindsets when it comes to entertainment, and sometimes it can be frustrating for both of us.”

“It felt like ‘We all have the same goal, but why aren’t we on the same frequency?’ There was even a time when I couldn’t help but wonder, ‘Is overseas production really possible?'” Finally, Eiichiro Oda confirmed that despite Netflix being A lot of resources have gone into the production, and it’s slated to go live in 2023, but the live-action series won’t be rushed until he’s satisfied.