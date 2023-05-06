EITER – single and video for “Kiefermief” now online!

On June 30th, 2023 “GEWALT”, the new EP of the Münster grindcore kings EITER, will be released. Already today you can marvel at the first single “Kiefermief” as a single and video!

The band for it: “We are back – we proudly present our new single „Kiefermief“ taken from our upcoming album „Gewalt“. „Gewalt“ will be released on june 30th via deathinteresse records. The first single is a glimpse of what this album is about: Brutality, groove and splatter: Beauty in brutality. You can preorder the album now.”

The video for “Kiefermief” is available here:

EITER Info:

Münster needs more Grindcore – and the world anyway. EITER is celebrated by five guys who smash their contempt in the face of humanity. King Chaos threw unbearable nihilism, dirty humor and nasty noise into one pot. The result is pus.

In 2012 we were still sitting at the bar, but in 2013 we still found our way into the cramped, rancid rehearsal room. In 2014 they started blow-drying the perms down the necks of people at a few concerts. The performance is extremely sweaty, aggressive and forces you to freak out.

It goes without saying that this power must also work on plastic for the people. In the summer of 2014 they locked themselves in Dave Sustain’s (LONG DISTANCE CALLING) bunker in the “SOUND RANGER” studio and beat eleven bitter symphonies into the recording equipment. Jojo Brunn from GO-RECORDING did the mastering for the purulent soup. Sebastian Jerke (AHAB, ZODIAC, LONG DISTANCE CALLING, etc.) conjured up an adequate logo and visualized their point of view appropriately. The concept and design was put together from the meltdown of the band’s brains. In 2015 this first EP was self-released. There were also various live activities, for example with Nashgul, Choked By Own Vomits, Morbid Mosh Attack, Postmortem, Rotten Casket, Bloodspot and many more. The sweating crowd was sold the right merchandise.

In 2019, on a whim, a “Christmas album” was created for the contemplative days, which was released in digital form on Bandcamp.

In 2020 the work on the new EP entitled “GEWALT” was started. Since Corona was everywhere, rehearsals were impossible. So we decided to divide the songwriting among the guitarists. 13 strong tracks came out. The drums were then re-roomed by Jojo Brunn at GO-RECORDING in 2021. Guitars and vocals were recorded at Matthes. Tom recorded the bass himself at home. Mix & mastering was taken over by Kohlekeller, who cobbled together a really anti-social sound.

“Gewalt” will be released on June 30th, 2023 via “Deathinterest Records”.

Die Band:

Kotze: Striego

Axt: Flo

Saw: Matthes

Bell: Tom

Kessel: Leo

All members have many years of band experience in bands such as LONG DISTANCE CALLINGFUGU, PERISH, MALCOLM RIVERS, HEALER, INHALE THE GRAY, FRESSE, DEAD HEAD DOWN, MEATBALLZ, MISERY SPEAKS, LARVAE, METAMORPH, WILLSCHREY, u.v.m.!

Band-Links:

