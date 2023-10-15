EKTOMORF – “Vivid Black” is supposed to be the angriest album!

On December 8th, 2023, the Hungarian thrash metal pioneers EKTOMORF will release their brand new album “Vivid Black” via the renowned label AFM Records!

“Vivid Black” is not only EKTOMORF’s fourteenth studio album, but also their most brutal and darkest to date! Even after almost 30 years of an impressive career, with chart-topping album releases and countless international tours under their belt, the band sounds more intense, merciless and honest than ever before.

The corona pandemic has left its mark on the world. This was also the case with singer and guitarist Zoltàn Farkas. He struggled with depression due to isolation and loss, which he deals with on Vivid Black. Written in just three (!) weeks, this hateful work of art hits you straight in the face and provides obscure comfort to anyone who has experienced similar emotional difficulties during the lockdowns. At the same time, Vivid Black is a personal reckoning with everything and everyone who foments hatred and forces people to be something they are not and do not want to be. The band’s upcoming album marks a new, honest and insanely brutal album from EKTOMORF, so you better get ready for the destruction that is Vivid Black!

A first single, the angry opening song “I’m Your Last Hope (The Rope Around)”, has just been released. The song is available now on all digital services HERE! Check out the new EKTOMORF music video premiering now:

Zoli says:

„Vivid Black is the darkest and angriest album I wrote in my entire life. There is nothing beautiful or even nice about the songs, this album is about pain, hate, anger, disappointment of ungrateful people I had to know.

In this part of my life, and also the dark time facing loosening my Mother in long and painful sickness, I truly hate this world, no light left in me.

Vivid Black is all I am. And this record will show what I feel, with all the heaviness and anger.“

On “Vivid Black” EKTOMORF return to their musical roots and at the same time bring completely new elements to light, including clear vocal passages and a modern metal sound. The iconic band remains a fixture in the European metal scene after more than three decades, their relentless style and dedication unmatched. With their upcoming album and their unwavering passion, they will continue to dominate the world‘s stages and get people headbanging around the globe, from small clubs to the biggest festivals. EKTOMORF prove that music and the passion for what they do never stops.

Vivid Black track listing:

01 – I’m Your Last Hope (The Rope Around Your Neck)

02 – Die

03 – Never Be the Same Again

04 – I Don’t Belong to You

05 – Fade Away

06 – You and Me

07 – Vivid Black

08 – The Best of Me

09 – You Belong There

10 – REM

Band-Links:

The post EKTOMORF – “Vivid Black” is supposed to be the angriest album! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

