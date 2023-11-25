El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico: Salsa Tour Interrupted by Unlikely Guest

The Legendary El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Encounters Unusual Guest on Tour

Since its founding in 1962, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico has taken good salsa and Puerto Rican culture around the world, constantly traveling to different countries and destinations. Taking planes, trains and bus trips, the “Mulattos of flavor” have made it a normal routine to visit every corner with their music. However, the members of the group never imagined that a new “mulatto” would join them on their bus trip to Connecticut this week.

The group was on their way to perform in a concert at the historic Palace Theater in Waterbury on Friday when they had to stop the transport bus. It turns out they had discovered a new passenger, as documented in a video on the group’s social networks.

“We are on tour in Connecticut, but we had to get off the bus because there is a raccoon and that’s why we are out here,” said singer Jerry Rivas, accompanied by the rest of the members of the group when getting off the bus.

“The adventures with the Combo! Last night when we were on our way to Connecticut we realized that we were accompanied by a special guest… a raccoon! Enjoy this adventure…” read the publication they shared on social networks.

Between jokes and comments, the members of the group learned about the raccoon that was traveling in the transport, which according to the video they were able to remove with a broom. After dealing with the unexpected visitor, they were able to continue their trip and arrived at their destination to present their salsa repertoire at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

“Thank you Waterbury, CT! Our first performance at the Palace Theater! Only! Thank you for joining us!” expressed the members at the end of the concert.

