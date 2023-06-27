Home » EL LIBERAL gives you tickets to the Atlas cinema!
Entertainment

EL LIBERAL gives you tickets to the Atlas cinema!

by admin
EL LIBERAL gives you tickets to the Atlas cinema!

06/27/2023 – 11:22 Pura Vida

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

Being a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and Instagram

Give “Like” to the giveaway post

Put your full name and ID ending

Mention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

Be a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and InstagramLike the giveaway postPut your full name and DNI endingMention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

See also  Like coffee, the book also becomes “suspended” and the culture is shared

You may also like

NCT DREAM’s new album title song “ISTJ” is...

Daalder Streetfood: tasty bites on a sunny terrace...

MC Yallah & Debmaster, chills in the night

Tuesday, June 27th, the tenth day of the...

Essence enters the world of social gaming

Fight June beetles: With these home remedies it...

Prince George: Like Princess Kate! This secret talent...

The story of the martyr Zhou Yiqun is...

Friend gone, father injured: Shakira speaks again about...

Barbie Movie: Who Wants to Sleep in Barbie’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy