02/03/2023 – 11:30 a.m. Pure Life

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

Being a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and Instagram

Give “Like” to the giveaway post

Put your full name and ID ending

Mention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

Being a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and Instagram

Give “Like” to the giveaway post

Put your full name and ID ending

Mention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

