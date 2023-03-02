Home Entertainment EL LIBERAL gives you tickets to the Atlas cinema!
Entertainment

EL LIBERAL gives you tickets to the Atlas cinema!

by admin

02/03/2023 – 11:30 a.m. Pure Life

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

Being a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and Instagram

Give “Like” to the giveaway post

Put your full name and ID ending

Mention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

EL LIBERAL invites you to participate for tickets to enjoy the movies in theaters at the Atlas cinema.

To become one of the winners you must follow the following steps:

  • Being a fan of EL LIBERAL on Facebook and Instagram
  • Give “Like” to the giveaway post
  • Put your full name and ID ending
  • Mention a person with whom you would like to go see one of the movies on the billboard.

Do not stay out!!!

See also  More than 400,000 people infected in a single day in South Korea IVE member Gaeul diagnosed | Ive | GAEUL | Autumn

You may also like

Who is the young man that the family...

The first urban winery arrives in Córdoba

Du Haitao said he wanted to have two...

Blackout: how to make a claim for damaged...

How to take advantage of the 10% discount...

The two offers that River received for Agustín...

At Mister Nata you get typical Portuguese pastéis...

Book your tour with Brazilian Guide to Keukenhof...

Giuseppe Zanotti Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection “New Classics”

With Bake! the home baker can’t believe his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy