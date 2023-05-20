“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Ezekiel “The Pole” Cwirkaluk was consulted during the broadcast of the Socios del Espectáculo program about the state of health of his ex-wife, Karina “La Princesita” Tejeda and assured that he has all his support.

“I asked Sol (the daughter they have in common) how her mother felt. It’s not that she worries me because I know that she is a very strong person, that she always comes out of all her adversities. She said that she saw her well, ”explained“ El Polaco ”.

“We are human beings, we have ups and downs. And well, each one with his things. We all have a little bit of depression too. You have to know how to get used to the fact that we are growing”he added.

The musician was very confident in the recovery of his ex: “She is going to be able to because she is a warrior, a great mother and a successful artist and she is going to be able to. She is my family. I love her very much and she knows that I am”.





What Karina “La Princesita” had said about her health

Not long ago, the singer Karina spoke about her health. “Now it is my turn to ask myself why it happens to me that every so often I don’t feel well. I’m taking care of these things, everything that is mental health must be given a lot of ball ”.

“If you have something and you don’t control yourself and let yourself be, it becomes something more serious. It’s the same with mental health, you have to take care of yourself, because if you don’t take care of it, it can lead to a great depression. I clearly started all this because I come with a depression from many years ago that I put aside. For that reason I put it aside, I didn’t take care of it at the time and that made it become darker and blacker. Now I said: ‘I don’t want to be like this anymore’”, revealed the artist.



