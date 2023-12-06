ELDRITCH

Innervoid

(Progressive Metal | Power Metal)



Label: Scarlet Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.11.2023

As hard-working and consistent as ever, the Italians ELDRITCH continue to publish a new, strong work every two to three years. And the 13th work “Innervoid” also maintains both this cycle and the consistently high quality.

Here again there is complex prog power metal, which is never overwhelming and, with its dark side, technically demanding instrumentation and melodies that get under your skin, can once again be mentioned in the same vein as bands like KAMELOT, SYMPHONY X or EVERGREY. So you would think everything is the same? Not quite…

New is the still relatively unknown Alex Jarusso, who replaces Terence Holler on the microphone after over 30 years and brings a breath of fresh air into the sound of the band from Tuscany. Mastermind Eugene Simone on guitar and keyboardist Oleg Smirnoff, who returned in 2019, are the last founding members, although they still have everything firmly under control.

Alex has a deeper, powerful organ and brings his very own style to the band, which fits wonderfully into the dark overall sound, instead of following his predecessor.

After a few choirs and synths in the eponymous intro, things get off to a heavy start with “Handfo Of Sand (Right Or Wrong)”. The fast banger immediately delivers everything that defines the band. Crisp riffs, pressing beats, cool, slightly futuristic keys and anthemic chants are the order of the day here. And so fans definitely don’t have to worry about their troupe, because they deliver here with Alex’s fresh wind like they haven’t for a long time, and that means something given the always high quality that was also present in “Eos” recently.

Sometimes fast, sometimes driving, sometimes soulful, ELDRITCH show all their strengths on “Innervoid”, but then surprise with “From The Scars”, which jumps in with 80s synths and turns out to be a pop hit, but also the extremely powerful “Black Bedlam” stands out stylistically, whereas the single “Elegy Of Lust” offers more traditional Italian fare.

ELDRITCH not only coped well with the first singer change in over 30 years, but also used it to their advantage and found the perfect man for their sound in Alex Jarusso and are now finally getting the long-deserved attention that has somehow been missing internationally.

Tracklist “Innveroid”:

1. Innervoid

2. Handful of Sand (Right Or Wrong)

3. Born On Cold Ash

4. Elegy Of Lust

5. To The End 0

6. Wings Of Emptiness

7. From The Scars

8. Lost Days Of Winter

9. Black Bedlam

10. Forgotten Disciple

Total playing time: 53:37

Band-Links:



